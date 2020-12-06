Audrey B. Smith
November 5, 1927 - December 1, 2020
Audrey B. Smith, left this earthly world at 93 years of age on December 1, 2020. Audrey was born in Whitesboro, New York, on November 5, 1927. She was the youngest of William Lambert, and Lillian Russer Baumes' six children. Her parents predeceased her in death, as well as her siblings, Ernst, Helen, Irene, William and Melvin.
Audrey graduated from Whitesboro Central School in 1945. She then went on to receive her RN from St. Luke's School of Nursing in Utica, N.Y., in 1948. She had multiple nursing jobs throughout her life. Some of her work places included Perry Point VA Medical Center, Md., Arlington Hospital, Arlington, Va., Fairfax Hospital, Fairfax, Va., Northern Virginia Mental Health, Fairfax, Va., the Davis Psychiatric Ward, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va., and her final job as the Head Nurse of the Plastic Surgery Clinic, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va. Audrey truly enjoyed her over 20 years at the Clinic where she met and treasured some lifelong friends.
Audrey met her husband, Joseph E. Smith, when he attended Syracuse University. They had five children and were married for 25 years before his untimely death at age 54, in 1976. She was also predeceased by her oldest son, Joseph M. Smith, who died in 1979.
She leaves behind four children, who greatly loved and admired their mother for her selflessness, her sense of humor, her never say never attitude and her love and caring of so many people throughout her life. Those left behind are daughter, Kathleen S. Riley (Mark) of Fredericksburg, Va.; sons, James E. (Asa) of Stevensville, Md., William P. (Daisy) of Charlottesville, Va., and Michael E. (Elsa) of Lake Monticello, Va. Audrey also leaves behind her amazing nieces and nephews, a granddaughter and great-granddaughter, and lots of her children's friends who thought of her as a second Mom.
Audrey was an avid fan of all University of Virginia sports, but most especially football and basketball. She had season tickets for football for 31 years, and season tickets for basketball in 1979 and the early 1980s. Tailgating was always a treat at home games.
Audrey also was a die-hard Washington Redskins fan. Neighbors up and down her street knew when the Redskins were winning, or won, by her screaming and singing Hail to the Redskins!
She loved the Girl Scouts as a child, and later enjoyed walking trails, swimming and had even kayaked a few times with her sons when she was in her 90s. She could spend hour after hour listening to and singing old songs, remembering and sharing some of her many memories.
Audrey was a part of the Greatest Generation, and anyone who knew her could see why.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness, https://donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation
Mrs. Smith's visitation will be held Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. The Catholic Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish Church, 401 Alderman Road, Charlottesville, Va., at 10 a.m., on Sunday, December 14, 2020. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Va., at 2 p.m.
Condolences may be shared with the family at HillandWood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 6, 2020.