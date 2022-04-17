Adam Kahn Thorman
September 30, 1951 - December 25, 2021
Adam Kahn Thorman, 70, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Rosita (Roneet) Buenfil Thorman of Charlottesville, Virginia; son, Jack Thorman of Charlottesville, Virginia; daughter, Bridget Thorman of Annandale, Virginia; sister, Helen Barrett Pottle of Otisfield, Maine: aunt, Jane Neal of Morganton, N.C., and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He attended Indiana University, Buffalo University, and Herkimer County Community College. He received a Bachelor of Arts in the Classics (Greek Language and Literature). He was a student of languages and was curious about words and their meanings. He valued and respected reading. He had numerous hobbies including collecting books, watches, and riding his bicycle. He had many health challenges but met these bravely and with a smile on his face. He lived life to its fullest every day.
He is dearly missed by family and friends.
The family will receive friends and family in a private celebration of life in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Family and friends may share memories at https://obituaries.virginiacremate.com/obituaries/charlottesville-va/adam-thorman-10504539
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle: https://www.cvillemeals.org/donate
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 17, 2022.