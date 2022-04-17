Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Adam Kahn Thorman
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville
305 Rivanna Plaza Drive Suite 102
Charlottesville, VA
Adam Kahn Thorman

September 30, 1951 - December 25, 2021

Adam Kahn Thorman, 70, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Rosita (Roneet) Buenfil Thorman of Charlottesville, Virginia; son, Jack Thorman of Charlottesville, Virginia; daughter, Bridget Thorman of Annandale, Virginia; sister, Helen Barrett Pottle of Otisfield, Maine: aunt, Jane Neal of Morganton, N.C., and cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He attended Indiana University, Buffalo University, and Herkimer County Community College. He received a Bachelor of Arts in the Classics (Greek Language and Literature). He was a student of languages and was curious about words and their meanings. He valued and respected reading. He had numerous hobbies including collecting books, watches, and riding his bicycle. He had many health challenges but met these bravely and with a smile on his face. He lived life to its fullest every day.

He is dearly missed by family and friends.

The family will receive friends and family in a private celebration of life in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Family and friends may share memories at https://obituaries.virginiacremate.com/obituaries/charlottesville-va/adam-thorman-10504539

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle: https://www.cvillemeals.org/donate
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.