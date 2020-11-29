Alease Dickinson Powley
Alease Dickinson Powley peacefully passed away at home on November 26, 2020. She was born in Spotsylvania County, on September 24, 1934, to the late Granville and Edna Dickinson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her three sisters and their spouses, Vernell Gibson, Earline Shifflett (Reuben), and Genevieve Jennings (Wayne); stepfather, Robert Miller; her niece, Genevieve Gail Weakley; and dear friend, Cindy Hicks Fox.
Alease was married to her soulmate, William "Bill" Powley. Bill was in the United States Navy and came to Charlottesville for a weekend with a shipmate. Alease and Bill went on a date that weekend and the rest is history. November 25, 2020 they celebrated 68 years together, their love for each other was endless. They had great times together and made many memories with family and friends. They enjoyed their summers in Rodanthe, NC, but Alease loved coming home to her Virginia mountains.
In addition to Bill, she is survived by her children, W. Andrew Powley (Linda), Pamela Ayres (Linny), and Lisa Powley; her grandchildren, Tyler Ayres (Jess), Timothy Ayres, Jessie Stringer (Will), Martin Powley (Jessica), and Phifer Herrala (Bret); and great-grandchildren, Caroline Stringer, Taylor Stinger, Collin Ayres, Camden Ayres, Hunter Powley, Corinne Ayres and Girl Powley on the way, have brought so much love and laughter to her life. She is also survived by her in-laws, Richard and Linda Powley, many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews and some very dear friends that have been so helpful during these trying times.
We would like to thank her very caring and wonderful medical providers, Becky Swartz, Katy Lovell, Valeria Niehaus, Dr. Stokes, Dr. Maitland, and all the great nurses at the Hope Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Information will be updated on the Teague Funeral Home webpage. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Leukemia Society
and/or please consider donating blood products, it truly is the Gift of Life.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 29, 2020.