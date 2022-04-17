Alfred Amos Page Sr.



Alfred Amos Page Sr. quietly went home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2022.



A Celebration of life for Alfred will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Nelson County Rescue Squad facility located on 8301 Irish Rd., (Rt 6), Faber, VA 22938, Nelson Co.



Alfred was predeceased by his wife, Letitia (Dillion). He is survived by a sister, Emma Smith (George); his two sons and stepdaughter, Alfred Jr. (Buzzy), Aubrey L. Page and Darlene Scott (James Ray); seven grandchildren, Aretha, Ahmand, Aja, Ashlea, Alexis, Janine and Danielle; seven great-grandkids, Imani, Ianna, Ryder, Ari, Kennedy, Peighton, and Dillion; several special cousins, Juanita Powell, Mary (Page) Burruss (Lloyd), Lucille (Page) Feggans, Marjorie (Page) Morse, Garland Gaines, and Shirlee Gaines Hoffman, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special acknowledgment to our relatives, the Miles' Family….



The Page family requests all acknowledgments be sent to Locust Grove Baptist Church, P.O. 115 Covesville, VA, 22931. The family asked that In lieu of flowers, please donate to a non-profit medical or health organization. Inquires, Wells Sheffield (434)263-4097.



Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 17, 2022.