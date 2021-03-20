Menu
Alice Patricia "Pat" Aylor
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Alice "Pat" Patricia Aylor

Alice "Pat" Patricia Aylor, 78, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home. She was born on June 27, 1942, to the late Winbert Woodrow Broyles Sr. and Ruth Ernestine Ayers Broyles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd "Dickie" Nelson Aylor.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Aylor Miller and husband, Doug, of Culpeper, Va.; son, Floyd Glenn Aylor of Brightwood; brother, Winbert Woodrow Broyles Jr. and wife, Sandra, of Barboursville; sister, Joyce Lane Wright of Orange; grandchildren, Robert Christopher Jones and wife, Nicole, Candice Jones Clatterbuck and husband, Cory, Savannah Rene Aylor Davis, and Hali E. Miller; and five great-grandchildren, Seresa Joy Jones, Haven Michael Aylor, Sparow Aylor, Jaxson Clatterbuck, and Linnaea Aylor.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Madison Church of the Brethren conducted by the Rev. Ed Morris with interment at Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or (ALS) Amyothophic Lateral Sclerosis Association.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Madison Church of the Brethren
VA
Preddy Funeral Home
Glenn, Please accept my sympathy and condolence on the loss of your Mother, Pat. While mere words are not adequate to alleviate your sorrow and grief, please take solace that now she walks with the angels, and has fulfilled God's Promise of Eternal Life.
Sterling Proffitt
March 20, 2021
