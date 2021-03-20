Alice "Pat" Patricia AylorAlice "Pat" Patricia Aylor, 78, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home. She was born on June 27, 1942, to the late Winbert Woodrow Broyles Sr. and Ruth Ernestine Ayers Broyles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd "Dickie" Nelson Aylor.She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Aylor Miller and husband, Doug, of Culpeper, Va.; son, Floyd Glenn Aylor of Brightwood; brother, Winbert Woodrow Broyles Jr. and wife, Sandra, of Barboursville; sister, Joyce Lane Wright of Orange; grandchildren, Robert Christopher Jones and wife, Nicole, Candice Jones Clatterbuck and husband, Cory, Savannah Rene Aylor Davis, and Hali E. Miller; and five great-grandchildren, Seresa Joy Jones, Haven Michael Aylor, Sparow Aylor, Jaxson Clatterbuck, and Linnaea Aylor.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Madison Church of the Brethren conducted by the Rev. Ed Morris with interment at Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or (ALS) Amyothophic Lateral Sclerosis Association.