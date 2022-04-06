Menu
Aline Toney
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 8 2022
12:00p.m.
Buckingham Baptist Church Cemetery
Aline Toney

March 27, 1947 - April 3, 2022

Aline Margaret Toney, 75, of Charlottesville, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at home surrounded by her family and loved ones.

The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Buckingham Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Larry Hudson will be officiating the service.

Family and friends may share memories at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Buckingham Baptist Church Cemetery
24234 North James Madison Highway, New Canton, VA
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
