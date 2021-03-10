Alvin W. "Pete" Durrett
Alvin W. "Pete" Durrett, Sr., 87, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.
A public viewing and visitation will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 12 until 1 p.m. followed by a private family funeral service at the chapel of McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Out of an abundance of caution all covid-19 guidelines will be followed.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 10, 2021.