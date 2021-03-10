Menu
Alvin W. "Pete" Durrett
FUNERAL HOME
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA
Alvin W. "Pete" Durrett

Alvin W. "Pete" Durrett, Sr., 87, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.

A public viewing and visitation will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 12 until 1 p.m. followed by a private family funeral service at the chapel of McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

Out of an abundance of caution all covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home, (540) 943-6938/ (540)886-2601.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, VA
Mar
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
A WONDERFUL FAMILY I ENJOYED GETTING TO NO YOU. STAY PRAYED UP, YOU WILL BE OKAY !!!!!
Sharon L. Johnson
Friend
March 4, 2022
Sending prayers up to heaven to please bless this family with healing and peace for the loss of Mr.Durrett.He was defiantly a man of god and god lived through him.As a child when he would visit my dad I would be amazed how much life and laughter he would have and was always smiling.And it was a blessing for me to know such a kind family.I ran into him about five years ago and he looked at me and called me by my name and knew exactly who I was and it will always be special to me.God bless you bill I’m very sorry
Dewayne Glass
Friend
March 13, 2021
May God bless and keep you our friend.
Ernestine & Carrol Austin
Friend
March 12, 2021
We will miss your laugh and that smile. From our time at Morton's to the many hours I've spent with you and Lelia are among my most cherished. May God enjoy your laugh now and may your memory make us smile. Rest well my buddy.
Ernestine Austin
Friend
March 12, 2021
Praying God's peace and comfort flood your hearts today and in the months and years to come. Mr. Pete will be greatly missed. I remember the day he accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. I rejoice with the angels! Love to Mom and each of you. Barbara and Quinton Smith
Barbara Smith
Family
March 12, 2021
Praying for the family may God continue to bless you all!!
Brenda Durrett
Family
March 11, 2021
Rest in peace Uncle Peter
Angela Ford
Family
March 11, 2021
Jennifer and Ticqua, our prayers and condolences are with you and the family. May Heaven bless and comfort your mother and family during this time of separation. God always knows what’s best for us, continue to trust in Him.
Timberlake Family
Family
March 10, 2021
My Family deepest Sympathy too you at this time. We know and understand what you´re going through when we lost our Dad. Stay strong with the Lord he Will see you through everything.
Sheila Durrette &Family
March 10, 2021
We would like to express our sincere sympathy and love to the family and ask God to keep u all in his care. God bless u all always. Lloyd and Joyce Gray and Family.
Joyce Gray
Friend
March 10, 2021
My thoughts an prayers are with the family. Much love to you all.
Sharon L Johnson
March 10, 2021
Our deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the peace that you seek. May our condolences bring you comfort and our prayers ease the pain of this loss.
William, Elsie, & Ray Arnette and LaVern Troupe
March 10, 2021
I'm very sorry to hear Of Pete's Passing, Deepest Sympathy. He was always carrying on and making people laugh. He will be misssed. He always would win Driver of the Year with Automotive Parts and the Customers like him a lot.
Early McDaniel
Coworker
March 10, 2021
To Patrice and your entire family, may God give you strength to get through this difficult time. Know that you all are in my prayers.
Elenor Smith (Eldridge)
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results