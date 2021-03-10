Sending prayers up to heaven to please bless this family with healing and peace for the loss of Mr.Durrett.He was defiantly a man of god and god lived through him.As a child when he would visit my dad I would be amazed how much life and laughter he would have and was always smiling.And it was a blessing for me to know such a kind family.I ran into him about five years ago and he looked at me and called me by my name and knew exactly who I was and it will always be special to me.God bless you bill I’m very sorry

Dewayne Glass Friend March 13, 2021