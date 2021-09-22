Alvin Shelton Hicks
Alvin Hicks, age 92, of Troy, Virginia, peacefully joined his Heavenly Father September 20, 2021.
Born on July 13, 1929, in Albemarle County, he was the son of the late Lucian E. and Minerva G. Hicks. In addition to his parents, Alvin was preceded in death by his brothers, Norman, Cecil, Herman, and Ollie Hicks and sisters, Hazel Hunt, Ozella Norman, Doris Gibson, and Mabel Hicks.
Alvin is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Mary Ann; daughters, Denise and husband, George, Gwendolyn and husband, Michael, and Ellen and husband, Todd; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and sister, Patricia Hunt and husband, Jack.
Alvin was President of Brunton & Hicks, Inc, founded in 1962, and retired from the company. He also served in the United States Army.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing but especially loved his garden and was always eager to share and show off the fruits of his labor.
The family will have a private gathering and a graveside service on Friday September 24, 2021.
Condolences may be offered to the family at teaguefuneralhome.com
Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.