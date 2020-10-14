Amy Conner Byrd
April 15, 1949 - October 5, 2020
Amy Conner Byrd, 71, passed away on October 5, 2020, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on April 15, 1949, to Colonel Parker and Mrs. Amy Connor.
Amy achieved her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Coker College in South Carolina. She was a tenth and twelfth grade English teacher at Culpeper County High School for 27 years. Her passion was teaching, and she absolutely adored all of her students. She achieved several "Who's Who Among America's Teachers" Awards for her outstanding skills in progressive education. She recently moved to Charlottesville, Virginia to be closer to her children.
Amy is survived by her son and daughter, Parker and Pierce, two grandchildren, and her brother and sister.
Services will be private.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 14, 2020.