Angela Faye Sprouse
April 10, 1968 - June 10, 2021
Angela "Angie" Faye Sprouse, age 53, of Waynesboro, Virginia, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Augusta Medical Center after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.
Born on April 10, 1968, she was the daughter of Richard Forrest Harlow and Arlene Frances Harvey. She was preceded in death by her father; and her son, Tyler Scott Harlow.
Angie was a CNA for most of her life and enjoyed being a caregiver. She loved life, dogs, and her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, as well as her great-niece. She loved camping with her sister and her aunt, Millie. She loved spending time with her son and granddaughters and loved seeing pictures of her great-niece, Audrey Skye Harlow.
She is survived by her husband, David Andrew Sprouse; her son, Richard Andrew Maxton; her granddaughters, MacKenzie Grace Maxton and Victoria Tyler Maxton; her beloved mother, Arlene Frances Harvey; her sister, Karen Christine Maxton and husband, Bill; her brother, Richard Scott Harlow and wife, Lisa; and his two children, Devon and Trevor Harlow. She is also survived by a host of family and friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who took care of her at Augusta Medical Center and their church family who has supported them during their hard times.
There will be a private service for Mrs. Sprouse at Holly Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Connections Baptist Church, 114 Stuarts Draft Hwy., Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 13, 2021.