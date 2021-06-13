Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Angela Faye Sprouse
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Angela Faye Sprouse

April 10, 1968 - June 10, 2021

Angela "Angie" Faye Sprouse, age 53, of Waynesboro, Virginia, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Augusta Medical Center after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.

Born on April 10, 1968, she was the daughter of Richard Forrest Harlow and Arlene Frances Harvey. She was preceded in death by her father; and her son, Tyler Scott Harlow.

Angie was a CNA for most of her life and enjoyed being a caregiver. She loved life, dogs, and her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, as well as her great-niece. She loved camping with her sister and her aunt, Millie. She loved spending time with her son and granddaughters and loved seeing pictures of her great-niece, Audrey Skye Harlow.

She is survived by her husband, David Andrew Sprouse; her son, Richard Andrew Maxton; her granddaughters, MacKenzie Grace Maxton and Victoria Tyler Maxton; her beloved mother, Arlene Frances Harvey; her sister, Karen Christine Maxton and husband, Bill; her brother, Richard Scott Harlow and wife, Lisa; and his two children, Devon and Trevor Harlow. She is also survived by a host of family and friends.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who took care of her at Augusta Medical Center and their church family who has supported them during their hard times.

There will be a private service for Mrs. Sprouse at Holly Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Connections Baptist Church, 114 Stuarts Draft Hwy., Staunton, VA 24401.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hill & Wood - Charlottesville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Angie's passing, she was such a sweet person. Life cut entirely too short. Thoughts and prayers sent out family. Sharon & Allen Roberts
Sharon & Allen Roberts
Work
June 15, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Angies passing. Prayers to the family in these difficult times.
Jay and Karen Mawyer
Friend
June 14, 2021
Arlene, we are so sorry for your loss. We are thinking and praying for you and your family.
Don and Brenda Toney
Friend
June 14, 2021
I'm so very sorry to hear of the passing of Angie. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. She was such a sweet person. Heaven has gained another angel to soon.
Alma Shifflett Harlow
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results