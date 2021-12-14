Angela Williams, 52, Our beloved mother and friend passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021, at her home surround by her family. She is survived by her daughter, LaDawnte' Williams; two grandsons, Zytrell Gladden-Williams and Ahmad Williams; and her mother, Barbara Williams.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday December 18, 2021, at Pilgrim Baptist Church.
My condolences to the family praying for strength and comfort
Arlene Mills
Friend
December 17, 2021
Never in my life time have i had a friend as sweet as you we clicked from day one Angie has taught me alot I will forever cherish our friendship SIP in peace we love you always and forever (A piece of my will never be the same) MAY GOD BE TO THE GLORY
Stephanie and Jamia
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May the peace of God comfort and keep you in this time of mourning.
Tonya White
December 14, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We were part of 6 1/2 street family
Debra Fortune
Family
December 14, 2021
Sending prayers of condolences to Barbara & the family- Angie was a very sweet and caring person, she will be missed
Denise Starks-Bell
Friend
December 14, 2021
I´m sorry for your loss. Praying for the family. May Angela rest in Heaven.
Allison
Other
December 14, 2021
So many Cherished memories of Growing up together into adults. Forever in Our Hearts. Sincere Condolences Family. Much Love
Sissie Slaughter-Taylor
December 14, 2021
Angie,
I will miss your smile and sweet personality. Your consistency will always rest in my heart. Sleep well. I will see you later
Prophetess Brenda Saw Jesus
December 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Stacie Curry
Friend
December 14, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.