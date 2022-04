Angela May WoodsonAngela May Woodson, left this world on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 7:47 p.m. on a trip of a life time.Please visit www.virginiacremate.com . In lieu of flowers, please go to https://gofund.me/55347486 Come help us celebrate her life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2416 Jefferson Park Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903.