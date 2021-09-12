Ann Lybarger DonovanAnn Lybarger Donovan, 77, of Crozet, Va., passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.Ann was born on November 19, 1943, in New Hartford, New York, to Herman and Fern (Miller) Lybarger. She grew up in Brockport, N.Y. and attended S.U.N.Y. Albany where she earned a B.A. degree in Spanish and French. While studying at Albany, she enjoyed a semester abroad living as an exchange student with a large family in France. She shared funny stories with her students and family over the years of how the children would tease her as she tried to become fluent in their language and adapt to new cuisine. She reciprocated by later hosting exchange students in her family's home, which was a great experience for her children.While at Albany, she met the love of her life, Jim, her husband of 53 years, with whom she raised two daughters. She and Jim loved to travel, and they enjoyed many excursions in Europe both as a couple and with friends. Ann was a French and Spanish teacher and spent the majority of her career at Toms River High School North in New Jersey, where she taught (mostly French) for 25 years. She also earned her Master's degree during this time. Ann led the high school French club and took her students on class trips to France numerous times over the years. She was a dedicated and passionate teacher who touched the lives of hundreds of students. She also made many life-long friends with the other teachers and staff at H.S. North.After retiring, she and Jim moved to Crozet, Va., where they built their dream home with a beautiful view of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It was here that their beloved Molly, the stray dog that adopted them, came into their lives. Ann always had a soft spot for strays and animals that needed help and contributed generously to their local animal shelter for years. They also owned a log cabin on Loon Lake in Rangeley, Maine, where they enjoyed spending the summer months.In recent years, Ann enjoyed feeding her backyard birds, reading, bowling , and doing puzzles. Her love for travel and other cultures was reflected in her favorite hobby, stamp collecting, and she amassed an impressive collection filling several bookshelves. She loved playing games, especially cards, with her daughters, grandchildren and friends.Ann was a very generous person with a great personality and sense of humor. She was generous with praise, and always made her daughters feel so proud. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Jim. Ann is survived by her daughters, Sherri (David) Roberto and Laurri (Glenn) Diener, and five grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah and Kaitlyn Diener and Jimmy and Laura Roberto, and brother David (Debbie) Lybarger.A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Crozet Baptist Church in Crozet, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Charlottesville Albermarle SPCA.