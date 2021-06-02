Ann Jones Wood



April 14, 1925 - May 22, 2021



BRYN MAWR, Pa.



Ann Jones Wood, 96, a gracious lady, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021, in her home at the Beaumont Retirement Community, Bryn Mawr, Pa.



She was born and raised in Charlottesville, Va., where she graduated from Lane High School. She was in the first class of graduating women at The University of Virginia, 1946, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education.



After graduating she worked at the Virginia Textile Company. In 1948, she married her high school sweetheart and best friend, James Edwin Wood.



They raised a family of four children living in San Antonio, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, Augusta, Georgia, Charlottesville, Virginia, and Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. She lived in Bryn Mawr for the past 52 years.



She was a member of the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church and PEO Chapter M, completing a two-year presidency for her PEO Chapter in 1975. Ann also served on the Women's Auxiliary of Pennsylvania Hospital for over 20 years.



Over the years she orchestrated many functions involved with her husband's multiple medical and university associations.



Ann loved her family dearly and enjoyed bridge, knitting, golf, and travel.



Ann was the daughter of the late Ernest Duncan and Frances Gaunt Jones. The late Dr. James Edwin Wood, 3rd, was her beloved husband of 62 years.



She is survived by her four children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Edwin Duncan Wood (Lilly) of Thailand and Pottstown, Pa., James Barker Wood, MD (Judy) of Memphis, Tenn., Emily Wood Starkey of Mantoloking, N.J., and Gulf Stream, Fla., and Ann Wood Gregg (William) of Bryn Mawr, Pa. She adored her 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who all loved her dearly. Ann was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many who will greatly miss her.



The family would like to thank the staff of Nelly's Caregivers and Ann's many friends for the wonderful care and support they gave her.



A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 4 p.m. in Charlottesville, Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann's memory to the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church.



Chadwick & McKinney



30 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 2, 2021.