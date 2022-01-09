Menu
Anne Gibson
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Amory Funeral Home - Yorktown
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA
Anne Gibson

November 24, 1937 - January 3, 2022

YORKTOWN, Va.

Anne Carroll Gardner Gibson died at her home in Yorktown, Virginia, on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Anne is survived by her husband, Bill. She is also survived by her sister, Murielsue (Sue) Clark and her husband, Jim, of Waynesboro, Virginia; her daughter, Christie Graf and her husband, Mike, of Charlottesville; her daughter, Susan Parks and her husband, Wally, of Keswick, Virginia; her son, William III of Tucson, Arizona; her grandchildren, Jessi Nadkarni, Gracie Gambino, Rachael Graf, Audrey Parks, Loisanne Gibson, and William Gibson IV; and her great-grandson, Jacob Nadkarni.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Seaford, Va. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Donations in her memory may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 2109 Seaford Road, Seaford, VA 23696, amoryfuneralhome.com.

Amory Funeral Home

410 Grafton Drive, Grafton, VA 23692
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 9, 2022.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Graveside service
Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery
Seaford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Amory Funeral Home - Yorktown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family. Anne was a delightful, sweet and wonderful woman. I met her as a member of the Seaford Woman´s Club. Her smile and hugs always brought such pleasure. Truly an angel.
Cookie Tyndall Owen
Friend
January 19, 2022
My sincere condolence to Annes' family and friends. We graduated together at AHS. SHE WAS A SWEETHEART! Always friendly and a sports booster for those of us who played. I lost track of her after graduation but her memory remains.
William Raines
School
January 9, 2022
