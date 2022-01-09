Anne Gibson
November 24, 1937 - January 3, 2022
YORKTOWN, Va.
Anne Carroll Gardner Gibson died at her home in Yorktown, Virginia, on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Anne is survived by her husband, Bill. She is also survived by her sister, Murielsue (Sue) Clark and her husband, Jim, of Waynesboro, Virginia; her daughter, Christie Graf and her husband, Mike, of Charlottesville; her daughter, Susan Parks and her husband, Wally, of Keswick, Virginia; her son, William III of Tucson, Arizona; her grandchildren, Jessi Nadkarni, Gracie Gambino, Rachael Graf, Audrey Parks, Loisanne Gibson, and William Gibson IV; and her great-grandson, Jacob Nadkarni.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Seaford, Va. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 2109 Seaford Road, Seaford, VA 23696, amoryfuneralhome.com
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive, Grafton, VA 23692
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 9, 2022.