Anne Benthall McCormick
Anne Benthall McCormick, of The Colonnades and formerly of Earlysville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020, and received an inheritance that will never perish, spoil or fade, kept for her in heaven by the grace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was born on June 24, 1930, in Bladenboro, N.C., to the late Henen C. Benthall Sr. and Ada Edwards Benthall. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Fred C. McCormick and brother, Henen Benthall Jr.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Rebecca and husband, John Disosway; brother, Joseph Benthall and wife, Mary; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Anne grew up in Yorktown, Va., having many adventures with her brothers that included near-drownings and house fires. Living on the Naval Weapons Station during World War II while her father ran the on-site dairy put her directly in the war effort.
She was a talented musician and athlete, winning awards for singing, track and softball. She was a member of the close-knit 1948 graduating class of Matthew Whaley High School in Williamsburg.
While in college, Anne worked at the historic Moore House in Yorktown where she attracted a lot of attention as a docent. She received a bachelor's degree in Sociology from The College of William & Mary in 1952.
She then went to work in Waynesboro, Va., as a social worker at the Department of Public Welfare where she met a young girl in need of a stable family. Anne placed her with her own parents, and Doris has remained a treasured member of the family. Soon afterward, when the local lumber company was destroyed by fire, the owner's son returned home to help rebuild the business. Anne spotted him during a Sunday church service, and six months later, they were married in Williamsburg.
When Fred accepted a position on the faculty at the University of Virginia, they moved to Earlysville where they built a home and raised their daughter. Anne was a gracious hostess; she and Fred fed many budding engineers, international students, friends and family, and even a prom-bound group of high school students.
They were founding members of Meadows Presbyterian Church where Anne spent countless hours leading studies, coordinating events and lending her creativity to numerous projects. She also served God and the congregation for over 20 years as the church's organist; many brides marched down the aisle to her accompaniment and the lives of many of the faithful were celebrated to her music.
Her desire to share the good news of Jesus Christ led her to help found the Charlottesville Christian Women's Club, where she served in many capacities. Many of her dearest friendships were made while working with CWC.
Anne loved music. Her piano and organ sat side-by-side in her living room, and students would come to her house for piano lessons. She had a beautiful singing voice and performed with friends as the TriAngels at several events around Charlottesville.
Anne will be remembered for being a woman of great faith, strong friendships and strong opinions, a fierce defender of those she loved, a generous giver of time and treasure, and a woman whose music added joy to life. Her greatest desire was for her friends to know the hope found only in the saving grace of Jesus Christ – and to vote Republican.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Meadows Presbyterian Church's College Ministry or The Family Foundation of Virginia.
A service of Witness to the Resurrection in celebration of Anne's life will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. on the grounds of Meadows Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville, Va.
An online guest book is available at McDowFuneralHomeInc.com
.
Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.