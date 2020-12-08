Menu
Anne Benthall McCormick
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Anne Benthall McCormick

Anne Benthall McCormick, of The Colonnades and formerly of Earlysville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020, and received an inheritance that will never perish, spoil or fade, kept for her in heaven by the grace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She was born on June 24, 1930, in Bladenboro, N.C., to the late Henen C. Benthall Sr. and Ada Edwards Benthall. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Fred C. McCormick and brother, Henen Benthall Jr.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Rebecca and husband, John Disosway; brother, Joseph Benthall and wife, Mary; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Anne grew up in Yorktown, Va., having many adventures with her brothers that included near-drownings and house fires. Living on the Naval Weapons Station during World War II while her father ran the on-site dairy put her directly in the war effort.

She was a talented musician and athlete, winning awards for singing, track and softball. She was a member of the close-knit 1948 graduating class of Matthew Whaley High School in Williamsburg.

While in college, Anne worked at the historic Moore House in Yorktown where she attracted a lot of attention as a docent. She received a bachelor's degree in Sociology from The College of William & Mary in 1952.

She then went to work in Waynesboro, Va., as a social worker at the Department of Public Welfare where she met a young girl in need of a stable family. Anne placed her with her own parents, and Doris has remained a treasured member of the family. Soon afterward, when the local lumber company was destroyed by fire, the owner's son returned home to help rebuild the business. Anne spotted him during a Sunday church service, and six months later, they were married in Williamsburg.

When Fred accepted a position on the faculty at the University of Virginia, they moved to Earlysville where they built a home and raised their daughter. Anne was a gracious hostess; she and Fred fed many budding engineers, international students, friends and family, and even a prom-bound group of high school students.

They were founding members of Meadows Presbyterian Church where Anne spent countless hours leading studies, coordinating events and lending her creativity to numerous projects. She also served God and the congregation for over 20 years as the church's organist; many brides marched down the aisle to her accompaniment and the lives of many of the faithful were celebrated to her music.

Her desire to share the good news of Jesus Christ led her to help found the Charlottesville Christian Women's Club, where she served in many capacities. Many of her dearest friendships were made while working with CWC.

Anne loved music. Her piano and organ sat side-by-side in her living room, and students would come to her house for piano lessons. She had a beautiful singing voice and performed with friends as the TriAngels at several events around Charlottesville.

Anne will be remembered for being a woman of great faith, strong friendships and strong opinions, a fierce defender of those she loved, a generous giver of time and treasure, and a woman whose music added joy to life. Her greatest desire was for her friends to know the hope found only in the saving grace of Jesus Christ – and to vote Republican.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Meadows Presbyterian Church's College Ministry or The Family Foundation of Virginia.

A service of Witness to the Resurrection in celebration of Anne's life will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. on the grounds of Meadows Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville, Va.

An online guest book is available at McDowFuneralHomeInc.com.
Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Service
1:00p.m.
Meadows Presbyterian Church
Charlottesville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We love you Anne. You will be missed by all who were privileged to know you. Say Hi to Fred for us.
Gaines and Polly Talbott
December 19, 2020
Anne was a wonderful next door neighbor of ours here at The Colonnades. She always had a sunny disposition, was positive and upbeat and had a great smile! We will miss her. Share the stories so many of us have and, in time, may they bring smiles to our faces and joy to our hearts. She will be missed.
Helen Marlowe & Ron Avery
December 10, 2020
Rebecca, so sorry to learn of your mom´s passing. Prayers for comfort and peace for you and your family at this time.
Ann Hardell
December 9, 2020
So saddened to hear of Anne´s passing. It has been many years since I was a member of Meadows Presbyterian but always have had fond memories of your Mom. Eloise would often speak of how she missed being with her & their visits. Their passing has come so close together & I am sure they will be happy to be together again.
Nancy Monto Davis
December 9, 2020
Anne will forever be in my memories as a optimist and a believer in helping others. She was also funny, at least to me. She was comfortable with imperfect. She projected a silent "I get it" without words". She was impressive and humble and will be greatly missed.
Thomas Layton
December 8, 2020
Rebecca, your mom was so wonderful to me and my family. She will be missed by many. It´s hard to lose a parent but you will be comforted by good memories of her life well lived. Hugs!
Jeanne Carrell Buschor
December 8, 2020
This amazing lady will surely be missed by her loving Meadows church family and friends. What a beautiful memorial to her life and the legacy she left ! Prayers for Rebecca (whom she adored) and the entire family!
Joyce Hastings
December 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about Anne's passing. I knew her from Christian Women's Club in VA. She was a wonderful gal and I enjoyed knowing and working with her through CWC. My prayers are with her family. We know she is with the Lord and Fred.
Kay Davis
December 8, 2020
Many will remember me as Barbara Shifflett. Anne was one of my dearest friends through Christian Womens Club. I was one of the TriAngels mentioned and I cherish the memories of singing with her and Linda Morris as well as the many meetings and bible studies we shared. I am so very grateful that Anne was part of my life. She made a significant difference in who I am today.
Barbara S. Lundgren
December 8, 2020
Our sincere sympathy. Anne and Fred were dear friends and we are better for knowing and loving them.
Bob and Pam Simpson
December 8, 2020
