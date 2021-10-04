Anne Walker Thompson
August 13, 1934 - October 1, 2021
Anne Walker Thompson, 87 years, departed her earthly dwelling for the Heavenly realm to be with God on Friday, October 1, 2021. She was born on August 13, 1934, in Crozet, Virginia, to the late William F. Walker Jr. and Lucille Walker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Allen Thompson Sr.; daughter, Diane W. Perry; grandson, Edward M. Perry Jr.; sisters, Katherine Witcher, Gertrude Timberlake, and Agnes Scott Jackson; and brother, William F. Walker III.
Anne was educated in the Albemarle County Public School system and graduated from Albemarle Training School. She worked for many years as a domestic for private families in Charlottesville. Later in life, she joined General Electric, where she retired after 27 years of service. After retirement, she worked part-time for Belk Department Store and The Honorable Judge Harry Michael as his homecare coordinator. She maintained lasting and loving relationships with the families, especially Charles H. Dunlap's family in Arizona.
At an early age, Anne accepted Christ and was baptized at Piedmont Baptist Church in Crozet. After marrying the love of her life, George Allen Thompson Sr., affectionately known as "Sam," she became an active member of the Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Browns Cove. She was gifted to serve faithfully in many roles as Church Secretary, Treasurer, Usher, President of the Choir, Chairperson of Women's Day, and Deaconess. She often said, "God has been good to me," therefore, she visited the sick, gave toys to children, and took food to those in need.
Anne loved the Lord and often sat at the family's breakfast table reading The Daily Bread, Sunday School lessons, and The Bible. Her favorite was Psalm 23. She leaves us her legacy of faith and wisdom.
Remaining to cherish her memories are her beloved children, Linda W. Gray, Arthur F. Walker, Jacqueline E. Brown, and George A. Thompson Jr.; sister, Marie W. Mickens; daughter-in-law, Renée W. Walker; son-in-law, Daniel Rowley; brother-in-law, Warren Jackson; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and friends.
A Special Thank You to Crozet Family Medicine and Dr. Russell Sawyer for many years of care; Melanie Welcher, Costi Sifri, and the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad; and the Charles H. Dunlap family for their many years of love and support.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Crozet Baptist Church, 5804 St. George Ave. Crozet, Va. Interment will follow at the Thompson Family Cemetery, Browns Cove, Va.
She will lie in repose from 1 until 6 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
