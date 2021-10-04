Menu
Anne Walker Thompson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Anne Walker Thompson

August 13, 1934 - October 1, 2021

Anne Walker Thompson, 87 years, departed her earthly dwelling for the Heavenly realm to be with God on Friday, October 1, 2021. She was born on August 13, 1934, in Crozet, Virginia, to the late William F. Walker Jr. and Lucille Walker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Allen Thompson Sr.; daughter, Diane W. Perry; grandson, Edward M. Perry Jr.; sisters, Katherine Witcher, Gertrude Timberlake, and Agnes Scott Jackson; and brother, William F. Walker III.

Anne was educated in the Albemarle County Public School system and graduated from Albemarle Training School. She worked for many years as a domestic for private families in Charlottesville. Later in life, she joined General Electric, where she retired after 27 years of service. After retirement, she worked part-time for Belk Department Store and The Honorable Judge Harry Michael as his homecare coordinator. She maintained lasting and loving relationships with the families, especially Charles H. Dunlap's family in Arizona.

At an early age, Anne accepted Christ and was baptized at Piedmont Baptist Church in Crozet. After marrying the love of her life, George Allen Thompson Sr., affectionately known as "Sam," she became an active member of the Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Browns Cove. She was gifted to serve faithfully in many roles as Church Secretary, Treasurer, Usher, President of the Choir, Chairperson of Women's Day, and Deaconess. She often said, "God has been good to me," therefore, she visited the sick, gave toys to children, and took food to those in need.

Anne loved the Lord and often sat at the family's breakfast table reading The Daily Bread, Sunday School lessons, and The Bible. Her favorite was Psalm 23. She leaves us her legacy of faith and wisdom.

Remaining to cherish her memories are her beloved children, Linda W. Gray, Arthur F. Walker, Jacqueline E. Brown, and George A. Thompson Jr.; sister, Marie W. Mickens; daughter-in-law, Renée W. Walker; son-in-law, Daniel Rowley; brother-in-law, Warren Jackson; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and friends.

A Special Thank You to Crozet Family Medicine and Dr. Russell Sawyer for many years of care; Melanie Welcher, Costi Sifri, and the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad; and the Charles H. Dunlap family for their many years of love and support.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Crozet Baptist Church, 5804 St. George Ave. Crozet, Va. Interment will follow at the Thompson Family Cemetery, Browns Cove, Va.

She will lie in repose from 1 until 6 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Reposing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
Oct
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Crozet Baptist Church
5804 St. George Ave., Crozet, VA
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To my family, George Jr, Linda,Arthur, Jackie I am sorry to hear a about Aunt Ann passing. I am sending my sympathy and prayers to you all. I will not be able to attend the service, but between the hours of the service I will have a quiet time here at my home in her honor. My sons, Samuel and Pierre also send their deepest sympathy. Junita(sis) Howard Rose
Junita Howard Rose
October 9, 2021
Rest in peace Mrs. Thompson. We will miss your fun loving character, warm hospitality and friendship. So many great memories at your house listening to music or having barbecues. You are now safe in God's embrace and with my mother and one of your best friends, in heaven.
Patricia Brice
October 9, 2021
May Gods´ blessings continue to be upon you and your family during your Mothers home going celebration. Know that He will never leave you nor forsake you., for His word is our assurances that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. May God bless and keep you. Robbie Anderson & Family
Elisher & Roberta Anderson
October 8, 2021
Stuart Lowson
October 8, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy.
Alice Jefferson and Family
October 7, 2021
Aunt Ann I'm truly gonna miss you and your fancy ways.I tell you what Micheal kors gonna miss you you name it you had it.But God has a run way for you aunt Ann we love u and gonna miss you until we meet again may God until to watch over this family give everybody a hug and a kiss for me rest easy...
Nichole fitch
Family
October 7, 2021
Sending condolences from my family to yours. Praying God´s comfort and strength during this difficult time. Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal. In Jesus Name. I am one of her grand daughters mother.
Chyrle Hamlin
October 7, 2021
George, Linda, Arthur and Family, I was so sorry to hear of Ann's passing. We worked together for many years and Diane was my classmate. One thing I liked about Ann is that she was always the same no matter where you saw her. May the Precious Memories of Your loved one be a comfort to you now and may it help to know that many thoughts are with you in your time of sorrow. Be Blessed in The Lord
Nancy &Waddell Porter
October 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Ann. She and I worked at GE together for many years. She was a very nice lady and a good friend. Blessings to all of the family.
Linda Beverly
October 6, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Walker/Thompson family. I pray that God will strengthen and comfort you now and in the coming days..
Ernestine Woodson-Cowans
October 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. In loving memory of my mother's (Ruth Banks ), best friend.. She will be greatly missed. Love and Prayers..
Roynetta Banks Jackson
Family
October 5, 2021
Prayers to the Walker/Thompson during these difficult moments; however, I´ll remind you that she is not dead; she´s resting in the arms of Jesus. Her tears are now dry; her pains are all gone; her worries no longer exist; in essence, she is "Free At Last"!
Mildred B Jackson (Milly)
October 5, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Walker / Thompson family. She was a beautiful and graceful Lady. May God continue to bless and keep you all as you move through these difficult times. Pease to you all.
Brenda Jackson Arkward
October 5, 2021
To dear George,Linda, Marie and your other sweet siblings and family members. My heart is so very sad over hearing from Linda that Ann had passed . You all have been through a lot so I´m relieved to know that you understand God´s will for us all that love HIM There´s truly joy in the morning if we believe and I feel sure that you do. Many blessings to all of you and I hope to see you later on as I´m in Michigan staying with our daughter Cristi and her family for a while. I love you all, Sylvia (bear rilla)Coles
Sylvia P. Coles
Friend
October 4, 2021
My prayers and condolences to Jr., Audrey and the rest of the family on behalf of the Jesse Jackson family. Joyce Jackson Colemon Blessings,
Joyce Colemon
Friend
October 4, 2021
