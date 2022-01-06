Annie Hegeler Botzow died peacefully in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was born in New York City, on December 20, 1941, the daughter of William G.F. and Elisabeth Cole Botzow, and spent her youth in Mt. Kisco, Bedford, N.Y. She attended the Bedford Rippowam School, Miss Porter's School in Farmington, Conn., and Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Mass. Before moving to Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, she resided in or near Hartford, Conn.
She was tall, blond and beautiful, an accomplished pianist, a composer, poet and artist. She excelled on the tennis court and skied gracefully (mostly at Mad River Glen, Vt.), knees bent and together. She had friends, tons of them, and most important, as one of her cousins said, "She was as sweet and kind as any human could be - one couldn't help loving her."
Annie was predeceased by an older sister, Stephanie Elizabeth Botzow. She is survived by her twin brothers, William G. F. Botzow II and wife, Ruth Krimmel Botzow, of Pownal, Vt., and Rufus Cole Botzow of Charlottesville, Va.; and a nephew, Sebastian Hodges Botzow of Cincinnati, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to your favorite good cause. Burial will be a family affair in Bedford, N.Y. sometime in the future.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
To the Family: My prayer to you all that God will give each of you comfort during this time.
I work in the Dining service department at West Minister, and I served her many of times. The very first time I served her she asked me for my name, my name is "Stephanie" she replied " I have a sister name Stephanie I'll always remember your name. From that day forward as soon as she saw me, she will always say" Stephanie how are you? My reply " I'm good How are you? She was a very nice and sweet lady !
Stephanie
January 12, 2022
I n never met Annie but I learned so much about her from Rufus. Her pleasures with collections, compassionate sharing with her brother, and peaceful approach to life.
My thoughts go to the surviving Botzows as they remember her life.