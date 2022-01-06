Annie Hegeler Botzow



December 20, 1941 - December 29, 2021



Annie Hegeler Botzow died peacefully in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was born in New York City, on December 20, 1941, the daughter of William G.F. and Elisabeth Cole Botzow, and spent her youth in Mt. Kisco, Bedford, N.Y. She attended the Bedford Rippowam School, Miss Porter's School in Farmington, Conn., and Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Mass. Before moving to Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, she resided in or near Hartford, Conn.



She was tall, blond and beautiful, an accomplished pianist, a composer, poet and artist. She excelled on the tennis court and skied gracefully (mostly at Mad River Glen, Vt.), knees bent and together. She had friends, tons of them, and most important, as one of her cousins said, "She was as sweet and kind as any human could be - one couldn't help loving her."



Annie was predeceased by an older sister, Stephanie Elizabeth Botzow. She is survived by her twin brothers, William G. F. Botzow II and wife, Ruth Krimmel Botzow, of Pownal, Vt., and Rufus Cole Botzow of Charlottesville, Va.; and a nephew, Sebastian Hodges Botzow of Cincinnati, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to your favorite good cause. Burial will be a family affair in Bedford, N.Y. sometime in the future.



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 6, 2022.