Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie A. Houchens
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Annie A. Houchens

September 30, 1919 - December 7, 2020

Annie A. Houchens went to be with her Lord on December 7, 2020.

Annie was born on September 30, 1919, to the late John William Allen and Gracie Sparks Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Houchens; two sisters, Maude Estes and Lillie Ponton; and a brother, John Allen.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Carrie Powell; niece, Wanda Jean Miller and her husband, Pete; nephew, Allen Ponton; sister-in-law, Nellie Houchens, and lots of nieces and nephews. Annie lived with her nephew and his wife, Michael and Ruth Houchens.

Annie and Harry ran Simeon Store from 1940 until mid-1950's. She worked as a cook when Stone Robertson Elementary School first opened.

Annie had the gift of hospitality. She loved to welcome everyone into her home and feed them. She was a faithful member of Slate Hill Baptist Church, where she started attending at the age of nine. On nice days one would find Annie in the kitchen or on the porch, enjoying all that was going on.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Charlottesville/ Albemarle Rescue Squad online at https://carsrescue.org/fund-drive/ or Blueridge Food Bank online at https://www.brafb.org/give-now/.

Condolences may be shared with the family at HillandWood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our sympathy to Michael and Ruth. Annie was a good hearted woman. Always smiling and never complaining. Really lived her christian faith.
Billy & Judy Teates
December 9, 2020
mike and ruth sorry to hear about annie. i know she was loved and taken care of by you.iknow she will really be missed.
bill eppard
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results