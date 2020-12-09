Annie A. Houchens
September 30, 1919 - December 7, 2020
Annie A. Houchens went to be with her Lord on December 7, 2020.
Annie was born on September 30, 1919, to the late John William Allen and Gracie Sparks Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Houchens; two sisters, Maude Estes and Lillie Ponton; and a brother, John Allen.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Carrie Powell; niece, Wanda Jean Miller and her husband, Pete; nephew, Allen Ponton; sister-in-law, Nellie Houchens, and lots of nieces and nephews. Annie lived with her nephew and his wife, Michael and Ruth Houchens.
Annie and Harry ran Simeon Store from 1940 until mid-1950's. She worked as a cook when Stone Robertson Elementary School first opened.
Annie had the gift of hospitality. She loved to welcome everyone into her home and feed them. She was a faithful member of Slate Hill Baptist Church, where she started attending at the age of nine. On nice days one would find Annie in the kitchen or on the porch, enjoying all that was going on.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Charlottesville/ Albemarle Rescue Squad online at https://carsrescue.org/fund-drive/
or Blueridge Food Bank online at https://www.brafb.org/give-now/
Condolences may be shared with the family at HillandWood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 9, 2020.