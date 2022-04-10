Annie Lauretta Scott Gunnell Smith



Annie Lauretta Scott Gunnell Smith, 72, of Charlottesville, Virginia, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1949, in Charlottesville, Va. Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel E. Scott Sr. and Annie Miller Scott; and two sisters, Bertha Minor and Mary J. Williams.



She is survived by a loving mother, the Rev. Delores L. Scott; two daughters, Avis Gunnell (Gino Scott) and Kimberly Smith; a son, Nelson Smith III; ten grandchildren, Shamir, Nysia, Shakeem, Shasteria, Ahmari, Shanayiah, Jahsir, Laniyah, Nassuan and Ny'Leriah; one great-granddaughter, Alaijah; three sisters, Theresa Odom, Sheila Burton, and the Rev. Deborah Tyler; a brother, Daniel E. Scott (Teresa Morris); a special niece and nephew, Shawn Harris and Curtis Minor; and a host of other family and friends.



Annie is a graduate of Jackson P. Burley High School's class of 1967. She was a longtime employee of the University of Virginia, in various departments. Annie loved caring for and helping others. She cherished moments of spending time with her family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church in North Garden, Va., with Pastor Dorothy Jordan officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Baptist Church, P.O. Box 152, North Garden, VA 22959.



The family would like to thank the staff on 3 Central and 3 East of UVA Medical Center and the Cedars Healthcare Center. J.F. Bell Funeral Home was entrusted with the cremation services



Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 10, 2022.