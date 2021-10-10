Anthony Peter Sapino



Anthony Peter Sapino, 84, of Charlottesville, Va., died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 26, 2021, surrounded by his family.



Born on March 31, 1937, in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of the late Anthony and Lucy Sapino. Preceding him in death also, were his brother, Mark Sapino; in-laws, Adalgisa and Enrico Guidobono; and sister-in-law, Dr. Lillian O'Connor.



He attended Sacred Heart Seminary and later graduated from St. James in Ferndale, Michigan. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Detroit. During a long career he was instrumental in designing and patenting numerous laser ink jet printers.



Tony was a devout Catholic who loved Jesus and his faith. He was a member of Church of the Incarnation. There he taught 9th grade religious education, was involved in Pastoral Care by visiting nursing homes, assisted retired priests, and ushered at church. He enjoyed being a part of a men's Cursillo group and various bible studies.



Traveling, especially to Italy to visit family, was one of Tony's greatest joys. Many happy memories were made hunting and fishing with his buddy, Angelo Vitali, in Northern Michigan. He enjoyed photography and the Dante Italian Club, here in Charlottesville.



Tony was a good and honorable man, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend of many. He was a gentle and kindhearted soul with an infectious laugh. Tony lived a life filled with purpose and love of family. He will be deeply missed by those he left behind. Tony fought the good fight, and he finished the race with dignity and strength.



He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Jean; daughter, Julie Sapino Burcham (Gregory); son, Anthony Louis Sapino; and five grandchildren, Nicholas and Noah Burcham, Brian, Anthony and Gina Sapino. Other survivors include brother-in-law, Frank Guidobono (Janeen); sister-in-law, Patricia Sapino; aunt, Lee Bassi; nieces, nephews; and cousins including Dr. Piera Sapino (Gian Carlo) and Vanda Sapino in San Giovanni, Italy.



A memorial service will be held at Church of the Incarnation, Charlottesville on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 12:15 p.m. A reception will follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Food Pantry at Church of the Incarnation or Legacy Hospice.



A private service will be held for immediate family at St. Vincent Ferrer Columbarium at St. Thomas Aquinas. Funeral arrangements are with A Better Cremation of Charlottesville.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 10, 2021.