Ardna Offield Giannini
August 12, 1947 - December 10, 2021
Ardna Offield Giannini, 74, of Charlottesville, danced her way into the pearly gates on Friday, December 10, 2021. She left us so quickly so there must have been a big party that she had to attend. We just know there is laughter filling those rooms in heaven.
Ardna was born on August 12, 1947, in Smyth County, Virginia, to the late Quincy Albert and Permilla Offield. She graduated from Lane High School in 1965. She began working in real estate and later found her place at the United States Postal Service where she retired from the human resources office after twenty years.
Ardna loved her family almost as much as she loved to dance (kidding mom). She was the life of every cookout, concert, and party she attended and frankly they will never be the same since she often led us in everything from the shag (favorite) to the wobble. Before arthritis robbed her of flexibility, she enjoyed tennis. Luckily it didn't rob her of her love of shopping! She lived for her family and when the grandchildren came along, she was delighted. Blessed with six grandchildren, she loved them all with abundance (she did everything with abundance). She was also blessed with so very many dedicated friends. She was lucky and she knew it.
Ardna was preceded in death by her parents, Quincy and Permilla "Middy" Offield.
Ardna is survived by her husband, George Alexander "Buck" Giannini; her children, Stephani Giannini Belt (Chris), Bryston Craig Giannini (Elizabeth) and Trent Ashton Giannini (Jordan). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lane Alexander Giannini, Lindsey Morgan Belt, Megan Elizabeth Giannini, Lauren Paige Giannini, Kinsley Skye Giannini and Ashton Kyle Giannini. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Bryston Offield (Alice); her nieces, Kimberly Offield Saul (Thomas) and Katelyn Offield Willis (Alex), their children and many cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. A celebration of Ardna's life will be held in the Spring, and there will be dancing!
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 16, 2021.