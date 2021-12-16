Oh my goodness! To say that I was shocked and devastated to hear of Ardnas passing is an understatement Buck and family, I am so very, very sorry. We go way back to the 60's and we all had so many good times together. Reconnected when Ardna came to work at the post office. I have always thought of her as a forever friend. She definitely will be missed. Sending love and prayers to Buck and family. R.I.P. my friend. Until we meet again

Phyllis Ganoe Friend December 16, 2021