Ardna Offield Giannini
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Ardna Offield Giannini

August 12, 1947 - December 10, 2021

Ardna Offield Giannini, 74, of Charlottesville, danced her way into the pearly gates on Friday, December 10, 2021. She left us so quickly so there must have been a big party that she had to attend. We just know there is laughter filling those rooms in heaven.

Ardna was born on August 12, 1947, in Smyth County, Virginia, to the late Quincy Albert and Permilla Offield. She graduated from Lane High School in 1965. She began working in real estate and later found her place at the United States Postal Service where she retired from the human resources office after twenty years.

Ardna loved her family almost as much as she loved to dance (kidding mom). She was the life of every cookout, concert, and party she attended and frankly they will never be the same since she often led us in everything from the shag (favorite) to the wobble. Before arthritis robbed her of flexibility, she enjoyed tennis. Luckily it didn't rob her of her love of shopping! She lived for her family and when the grandchildren came along, she was delighted. Blessed with six grandchildren, she loved them all with abundance (she did everything with abundance). She was also blessed with so very many dedicated friends. She was lucky and she knew it.

Ardna was preceded in death by her parents, Quincy and Permilla "Middy" Offield.

Ardna is survived by her husband, George Alexander "Buck" Giannini; her children, Stephani Giannini Belt (Chris), Bryston Craig Giannini (Elizabeth) and Trent Ashton Giannini (Jordan). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lane Alexander Giannini, Lindsey Morgan Belt, Megan Elizabeth Giannini, Lauren Paige Giannini, Kinsley Skye Giannini and Ashton Kyle Giannini. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Bryston Offield (Alice); her nieces, Kimberly Offield Saul (Thomas) and Katelyn Offield Willis (Alex), their children and many cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. A celebration of Ardna's life will be held in the Spring, and there will be dancing!

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
I didn´t know your mom but the way you described her made me smile. I can see it in her eyes that she was full of light. My condolences to you and your family.
Cecilia
Other
December 20, 2021
Bryston. I am so sorry to read of your Mom's passing. Sending Prayers and Condolences to You and Your Family. I worked with Bryston at GE before I retired.
Nancy Porter
December 18, 2021
Although I'd not seen her in several years, always loved being around Ardna. What a great spirit and light. Gonna miss her.
Ron Ganz
December 18, 2021
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, she was such a beautiful person, always had a smile on her face. My prayers are with the family.
Phyllis Templeton
Friend
December 17, 2021
Buck, With my deepest sympathy and thinking of you.
Ellie Wood Baxter
December 17, 2021
I am so sorry to read of Ardna´s passing May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. And may you know she is dancing without any pain.
Cathy Eichelberger
Other
December 17, 2021
Oh my goodness! To say that I was shocked and devastated to hear of Ardnas passing is an understatement Buck and family, I am so very, very sorry. We go way back to the 60's and we all had so many good times together. Reconnected when Ardna came to work at the post office. I have always thought of her as a forever friend. She definitely will be missed. Sending love and prayers to Buck and family. R.I.P. my friend. Until we meet again
Phyllis Ganoe
Friend
December 16, 2021
Buck, So sorry to learn of Ardna's passing. She was always such fun and a joy to be around. My heart goes out to you and your family.
M. Gabrielle Hall
December 16, 2021
I wish to offer my deepest sympathy to Buck and Trent and the rest of the family for the passing of a gracious lady of the Gianninis. It was a shock to know about the sudden death. Our God Almighty will take over the dignity of her soul and make her second life eternal.
Dr. Elias Awad
Friend
December 16, 2021
So shocked and saddened to learn Ardna had to leave us ( fir that dance floor up there). My fondest memories are of she and Buck dancing! My heart and prayers are with the family. Hello Buck ole friend
Marti Wells Heck
Friend
December 16, 2021
Dear Buck and family, I was so sorry to read about Ardna's passing. Please accept my sincerest condolences for your loss. She was a lovely lady and a great parent. (I taught Bryston and Trent in elementary school.) Demi
Demi Runkle
Friend
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results