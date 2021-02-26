Ariel Gail (Sexton/ Papovich) MacLean



August 1946 - January 2021



Ariel Gail MacLean (Sexton/ Papovich) born in August 1946, in Yuba City, Calif., died on January 30, 2021.



A lifelong free spirit, she spent her childhood in California and then moved to Colorado as a young adult. She then lived in the Charlottesville area from 1977 until 2005. She lived in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and North Dakota for her later years until her recent death.



While in Charlottesville she wore many hats, including that of daycare provider, correctional officer, resume writer and foreign exchange student coordinator. At other stages of life she was a recipe developer, a nanny, a seamstress, an abalone gatherer, and most recently, a sustainable farmer. She had a lifelong devotion to natural health and food, as well as gardening and farming. She was an appreciator of the natural world, the arts, children, and life itself.



She had a very difficult life in many ways but was also known for her passion, capacity for hard work, creativity, adventurous spirit, and resourcefulness.



She was preceded in her death by her parents, Ina Lambert and Jacque Sexton, and her sister, Janet Allan. She is survived by her children, Nat (Papovich) West and Sasha Papovich Patterson; as well as sisters, Georgia Varozza and Paula Bangs; and her brother, Matthew Teel. She also leaves behind two granddaughters, Beckham Dorothy West (16) and Isla Emmanuelle Patterson (5).



Bilden Askew Funeral Home



219 North 2nd Avenue, Northwood, ND 58267



Published by Daily Progress from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.