Ariel Gail MacLean (Sexton/ Papovich) born in August 1946, in Yuba City, Calif., died on January 30, 2021.
A lifelong free spirit, she spent her childhood in California and then moved to Colorado as a young adult. She then lived in the Charlottesville area from 1977 until 2005. She lived in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and North Dakota for her later years until her recent death.
While in Charlottesville she wore many hats, including that of daycare provider, correctional officer, resume writer and foreign exchange student coordinator. At other stages of life she was a recipe developer, a nanny, a seamstress, an abalone gatherer, and most recently, a sustainable farmer. She had a lifelong devotion to natural health and food, as well as gardening and farming. She was an appreciator of the natural world, the arts, children, and life itself.
She had a very difficult life in many ways but was also known for her passion, capacity for hard work, creativity, adventurous spirit, and resourcefulness.
She was preceded in her death by her parents, Ina Lambert and Jacque Sexton, and her sister, Janet Allan. She is survived by her children, Nat (Papovich) West and Sasha Papovich Patterson; as well as sisters, Georgia Varozza and Paula Bangs; and her brother, Matthew Teel. She also leaves behind two granddaughters, Beckham Dorothy West (16) and Isla Emmanuelle Patterson (5).
Bilden Askew Funeral Home
219 North 2nd Avenue, Northwood, ND 58267
Published by Daily Progress from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bilden-Askew Funeral Home - Northwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Sincere condolences to the family. This past covid year I have thought about the wellness of Ariel more than a few times.
She prepared my resume in the 2000's. I still have her list of "active verbs." I helped her move once from S.1st St. to Monticello Avenue. I also took her on a road trip to Cleveland, Ohio. Ariel had not yet caught on to the greater geography of the east coast. When I showed her Lake Erie, she asked "what's on the other side?" Uh, "Canada" I replied. Then of course she suggested we leave cleveland for a side trip to Canada,..."over the bridge" loved her for that!
Maryz
March 1, 2021
Nat and Sasha,
We are sorry for your loss. Her obituary captured Ariel's spirit perfectly. Sending you prayers and healing thoughts.
Barbara and Al Elias
February 27, 2021
Ariel helped me write my very first resume in 1991 which I will always remember (and still have a hard copy of!). She was no-nonsense, creative and appreciated nature. My sincere condolences to her family and those who loved her. Rest in peace.
Daphne Hartline Lascano
February 26, 2021
My sincerest sympathies to Ariel´s family. We worked together in Charlottesville at the Sheraton in the late 70s. She was smart, kind and funny. I´ll never forget her.