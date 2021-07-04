Menu
Arius Waverly "Turk" Dawson Jr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Arius Waverly "Turk" Dawson Jr.

April 17, 1939 - June 23, 2021

Arius Waverly Dawson Jr. "Turk", 82, of Charlottesville, Va., died on June 23, 2021, at Sentera MJH. He was born on April 17, 1939, in Charlottesville Va., the son of Arius and Helen Dawson. He was preceded in death by wife, Ann Morris Dawson, and his parents, Arius and Helen Dawson.

Turk aka "Pops" grew up on a farm in Schuyler and always wanted to drive trucks for a living. He began his journey driving trucks from Smiths Transfer to driving for St. Johnsbury trucking and retired from there after years of faithful service. He was a lover of NASCAR, Florida and cowboy boots. He had his favorite hang outs like, Tip Top restaurant and Riverside and frequented them so often that the servers knew what he wanted as soon as he sat down to eat. He was married to the love of his life, Ann, for over 50 years and a father figure to his nephew that made impacts on his life that would last forever. All who read this love you and you will be missed.

He was survived by his sisters, Wren Dawson Olivier, and Martha Dawson Carroll; his nephew, Scott Wood; and his great nieces who he adored, Kelby Wood and Dylan Wood.

Thank you to everyone at TipTop, Riverside and Tubby's for always taking care of him, all his doctors and all his friends for always being there for him.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Hill and Wood Downtown Chapel with interment following at Monticello Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m.

If you would like to donate instead of flowers you may make donations to the American Heart Association, National Center,7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, honor of him or Ann Dawson.

Condolences May be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Hill and Wood Funeral Home

201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Published by Daily Progress from Jul. 4 to Jul. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street, Charlottesville, VA
Jul
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street, Charlottesville, VA
Jul
14
Interment
Monticello Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
I had the pleasure of getting to know, and working with this gentleman, for a few years, at Colonial. Enjoyed having real conversations and always learned something interesting! Miss you. RIP friend.
Becky Padgett
July 9, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 8, 2021
So Sorry to Hear about Turks Passing , He was a Great Friend Of Mine , We went way back I can remember when I was a kid he use to Drive For Smiths Transfer, Then later on in life I was Bartender Down at The Elks Where Him And Anne use to come down Every Saturday night for Dinner . Will Be Missed RIP TURK !
E.R. DEANE
July 5, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of my longtime friends passing we had a lot of great times together especially in Daytona at the races.He and Anne were good friends and he will be greatly missed.So R.I.P. YOU 40 year old Hippie
Bryant powell
Friend
July 4, 2021
