Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arnold Dudley
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
Arnold Dudley

Arnold Dudley, 84, of North Garden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at his home. Arnold died peacefully with his loving wife of 60 years, Nadine, by his side.

Arnold was born on September 10, 1936, in North Garden, Virginia, to James Frank Dudley and Korry Vanderhoeff Dudley. Arnold married Juanita Nadine Collins on September 3, 1960. Arnold worked for the University of Virginia Printing Services for over 35 years. Arnold was a faithful and devout Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Hardware Baptist Church for over 40 years.

Arnold is survived by his wife, Nadine; sister, Pat; a daughter, Lisa Dudley Shifflett and her husband, Cliff and grandchildren, Kristen, Josh, and Hannah; son, Glenn Dudley and grandsons, Conner and wife, Erica, great-granddaughter, Baylor, Collen and Candler; and son, Shawn Dudley and his wife, Shab and grandchildren, Myles, Miriah, Morgan, Maylin, and Madelyn; many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. Arnold was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and brother.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, James "Frank" and Korry; and siblings, Ben Dudley, Gladys Graves, Andrew Dudley, Virginia Smith, Frances Blair, Howard Dudley, and Verna "Tunie" Haney.

A special thank you to Valerie, Misty and Deb at the Hospice of the Piedmont for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org, or All Blessings Flow, 2335 Seminole Lane, Charlottesville VA 22901, (434) 422-8888.

Arnold was laid to rest at Hardware Baptist Church on Friday, February 26, 2021, in a private service.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Jay & Ellen Cotner
March 22, 2021
Nadine, Arnold was a good friend and classmate in lower grades and my sympathies go out to you and the extended family. May God comfort you all.
Wm R. "Bobby" Napier
March 16, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Mr. Dudley´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
March 14, 2021
Arnold was one of an army of talented craftsmen producing fine quality printing at UVA for many years. I wish him well in the after life.
Bill Strickland
March 14, 2021
Nadine, I´m so sorry for your loss....
Karen Trunzo
March 14, 2021
My condolences to Arnold's family and many friends. Arnold was my buddy in the 55 class. He was always good for a laugh with his dry sense of humor. We have lost a "good guy".
WilliamRaines
March 14, 2021
So very sorry to hear about your husbands passing. Sending prayers your way
Patrick Clements and family
March 14, 2021
Nadine and Family, my deepest condolences on the loss of Arnold. He was special.
Barbara Vaughan
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results