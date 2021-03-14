Arnold Dudley
Arnold Dudley, 84, of North Garden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at his home. Arnold died peacefully with his loving wife of 60 years, Nadine, by his side.
Arnold was born on September 10, 1936, in North Garden, Virginia, to James Frank Dudley and Korry Vanderhoeff Dudley. Arnold married Juanita Nadine Collins on September 3, 1960. Arnold worked for the University of Virginia Printing Services for over 35 years. Arnold was a faithful and devout Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Hardware Baptist Church for over 40 years.
Arnold is survived by his wife, Nadine; sister, Pat; a daughter, Lisa Dudley Shifflett and her husband, Cliff and grandchildren, Kristen, Josh, and Hannah; son, Glenn Dudley and grandsons, Conner and wife, Erica, great-granddaughter, Baylor, Collen and Candler; and son, Shawn Dudley and his wife, Shab and grandchildren, Myles, Miriah, Morgan, Maylin, and Madelyn; many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. Arnold was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and brother.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, James "Frank" and Korry; and siblings, Ben Dudley, Gladys Graves, Andrew Dudley, Virginia Smith, Frances Blair, Howard Dudley, and Verna "Tunie" Haney.
A special thank you to Valerie, Misty and Deb at the Hospice of the Piedmont for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org
, or All Blessings Flow, 2335 Seminole Lane, Charlottesville VA 22901, (434) 422-8888.
Arnold was laid to rest at Hardware Baptist Church on Friday, February 26, 2021, in a private service.
