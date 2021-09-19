Arthur was one of a kind, and an inspiration to me. I'm one of his old psychology students from a million years ago in the early 1980s at UVa. I have benefitted from his teaching, his humor, his immense curiosity and love of learning, and his selfless service to others. It's hard to believe the world no longer contains him, but I know that the world is a bit better for having had him here. I miss him and hope that my work in academia and in the field of mental health care will honor him.

