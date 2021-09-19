Menu
Arthur Irwin Schulman
1935 - 2021
Arthur Irwin Schulman

February 17, 1935 - September 12, 2021

Arthur Irwin Schulman (February 17, 1935 - September 12, 2021) graduated early from Thomas Jefferson High School and Brooklyn College. His love of browsing began when working as a page at the New York Public Library. Working in 1963 at MIT's Lincoln Laboratory, he met Gayle Mueser; they married weeks later at her parents' home in Chappaqua, N.Y. In 1965, he became a professor of cognitive psychology at UVA, where he was a devoted teacher, colleague and mentor until retirement in 1998. Soon after arriving in Charlottesville, he helped found the Virginia chapter of the ACLU. A question from his daughter Ruth in the 1970s inspired him to take up birding; from 1991-1993 he served as President of the Ivy Creek Foundation. He was an avid player of table tennis and squash until almost 85.

Arthur was fascinated by the mental life of expert problem-solvers, which he explored in a course called "The Mind of The Puzzler." He won the senior division of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament in 2007 and 2015 — though he considered himself a better creator than solver. He published his first crossword in the New York Times in 1952, at 17. He contributed puzzles to the Times for almost seven decades. In 2010, Times puzzle editor Will Shortz described him as "one of the 10 best constructors in the country." Arthur ultimately persuaded Shortz to publish a new kind of puzzle he pioneered — the vowelless crossword.

He published two books, "Websterisms," with Jill Lepore, and "Resonances," a commonplace book designed by Josef Beery. On April 26, 2020, he was delighted when two fellow travelers from the National Puzzlers League used an Arthur Schulman quotation as the solution to the New York Times acrostic. That phrase resonates with his own omnivorous cast of mind: "Roget had many irons in the fire before compiling his thesaurus. His writings include treatises on physiology and phrenology, on inhaling nitrous oxide; and a method of completing a knight's tour of the chessboard."

He leaves behind his beloved spouse of 57 years, Gayle Schulman; his sister, Phyllis Greer; daughter, Ruth; son, David and his spouse, Anne; and many beloved friends.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home

108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 19, 2021.
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving. May God be with you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
September 25, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss condolences to you and your family.
Nancy Briggs Allen
September 23, 2021
It was a pleasure to know Arthur and solve puzzles with him. He loved vowelless puzzles. I edited a crossword of his where every clue had an extra word in it with the same consonants, like "That island" for TAHITI and "Merely the right thing to do" for MORAL. It was quite fun. He will be missed.
Bruce
September 23, 2021
Arthur was one of a kind, and an inspiration to me. I'm one of his old psychology students from a million years ago in the early 1980s at UVa. I have benefitted from his teaching, his humor, his immense curiosity and love of learning, and his selfless service to others. It's hard to believe the world no longer contains him, but I know that the world is a bit better for having had him here. I miss him and hope that my work in academia and in the field of mental health care will honor him.
Carol Smith
Friend
September 22, 2021
Art was always a gentleman and a scholar. May his memory be a blessing to his family.
Michael Blank
School
September 21, 2021
I have a lot of great memories of playing table tennis with Arthur for 45 years. We started playing at UVA in the 70's! At the UVA club, the goal of many students was to finally be able to beat Arthur. Most did not reach that goal! He had a very unique style which was fun to watch and play against. He was always gracious. I will miss him. My sincere condolences to his family.
Lewis Bragg
Friend
September 20, 2021
My condolences to the wonderful family of a wonderful man. I am so sorry for your loss. With love, Helen
Helen Reynolds
Friend
September 19, 2021
