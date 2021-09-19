Arthur Irwin Schulman
February 17, 1935 - September 12, 2021
Arthur Irwin Schulman (February 17, 1935 - September 12, 2021) graduated early from Thomas Jefferson High School and Brooklyn College. His love of browsing began when working as a page at the New York Public Library. Working in 1963 at MIT's Lincoln Laboratory, he met Gayle Mueser; they married weeks later at her parents' home in Chappaqua, N.Y. In 1965, he became a professor of cognitive psychology at UVA, where he was a devoted teacher, colleague and mentor until retirement in 1998. Soon after arriving in Charlottesville, he helped found the Virginia chapter of the ACLU. A question from his daughter Ruth in the 1970s inspired him to take up birding; from 1991-1993 he served as President of the Ivy Creek Foundation. He was an avid player of table tennis and squash until almost 85.
Arthur was fascinated by the mental life of expert problem-solvers, which he explored in a course called "The Mind of The Puzzler." He won the senior division of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament in 2007 and 2015 — though he considered himself a better creator than solver. He published his first crossword in the New York Times in 1952, at 17. He contributed puzzles to the Times for almost seven decades. In 2010, Times puzzle editor Will Shortz described him as "one of the 10 best constructors in the country." Arthur ultimately persuaded Shortz to publish a new kind of puzzle he pioneered — the vowelless crossword.
He published two books, "Websterisms," with Jill Lepore, and "Resonances," a commonplace book designed by Josef Beery. On April 26, 2020, he was delighted when two fellow travelers from the National Puzzlers League used an Arthur Schulman quotation as the solution to the New York Times acrostic. That phrase resonates with his own omnivorous cast of mind: "Roget had many irons in the fire before compiling his thesaurus. His writings include treatises on physiology and phrenology, on inhaling nitrous oxide; and a method of completing a knight's tour of the chessboard."
He leaves behind his beloved spouse of 57 years, Gayle Schulman; his sister, Phyllis Greer; daughter, Ruth; son, David and his spouse, Anne; and many beloved friends.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home
108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 19, 2021.