Arthur T. "Whitey" WoodArthur T. "Whitey" Wood Jr., 87, of Gordonsville, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie Perry Wood and his parents, Arthur Tellie Wood Sr. and Ruby Belle Pugh Wood.He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Wood Whitbeck of Orange; his sons, Wayne Tellie Wood of Gordonsville, Steven Brian Wood and wife, Karen of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Shannon Dickerson and husband, Kenny, Ronnie C. "Buck" Whitbeck and wife, Stacy, Chad Wood and fiancé, Sydney, Amber Wood; great-grandchildren, Taylor Williams and husband, Paul, Sierra Lewis, Chase Dickerson, Amberlin Whitbeck, Keri Cooper and husband, Tristan, Lauryn Eppard and Brooklynne Eppard; great great-grandchildren, Ava, Paul, Luke, Allison, Klay, Nora and Daisy.Mr. Wood worked at Albemarle Weaving Co. in Charlottesville and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. He was owner-operator of Tastee-Freeze, Inc. with four locations and a real estate owner and principal broker of several real estate firms. He served in the VA National Guard, K 116th Infantry and was secretary and vice president of Monticello Guard Club. He was a member and deacon of Gordonsville Baptist Church, director of Charlottesville-Albemarle Jaycees, an independent worker for local and state political races – ward chairman, chairman of BSA, Inc., past member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors and planning commission, a member of Waddell Lodge 228, Elks Club of Charlottesville, Lions Club and the Charlottesville – Albemarle Board of Realtors. He was a recipient of multiple awards throughout his lifetime.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Gordonsville Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Collis officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. following the service at Monticello Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or to Gordonsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 926, Gordonsville, VA 22942.The family would like to thank, Hospice of the Piedmont, especially Brittany and Stacy for their care and support and a special thanks to his personal caregiver, Stephanie.