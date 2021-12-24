Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Asher James Freimuth-Bingham
FUNERAL HOME
Sheridan Funeral Home
6093 Venable Rd
Kents Store, VA
Asher James Freimuth-Bingham

Asher James Freimuth-Bingham passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., on December 20, 2021.

Asher had been given a fatal diagnosis early in the pregnancy of bilateral multicystic dysplastic kidneys, but love knows no limitations so his mother bravely carried him through a very painful pregnancy with his daddy right by her side. Asher's love also knew no limitations as he defied what doctors said moving in the womb to let his family feel his presence. His family is extremely grateful for his brief time here on Earth where he has touched many lives and has been deeply loved.

Asher is the son of Sierra Freimuth and Nate Burk of Louisa, Virginia. Asher is survived by two siblings, Cain Burk and Isabella Kent. His paternal grandparents are Julie Bigham Nihiser and Charles Nihiser of Decatur, Illinois. Asher's maternal grandparents are Ethan and Patti Freimuth of Louisa, Virginia. He is also survived by two aunts, Tori Freimuth and Micheala Bingham, as well as many other extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at Sheridan Funeral Home in Kent Store, Va., 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021. A reception will follow.

The family was extremely thankful that they were able to use a cuddle cot to spend some precious time with Asher. With that in mind, instead of flowers, we are requesting donations to help us raise money to gift another cuddle cot to the hospital in Asher's name. A go fund me account can be found under Victoria Freimuth for this purpose or feel free to contact Patti Freimuth.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Sheridan Funeral Home
6093 Venable Rd, Kent Store, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Sheridan Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathies. No matter how long a child is in your heart and life the hurt is real. May God ease your pain. I do not know you but I pray for your healing
Julie Fletcher
December 24, 2021
May God be with you all!
James "Chubby" Damron
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results