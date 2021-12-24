Asher James Freimuth-Bingham



Asher James Freimuth-Bingham passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., on December 20, 2021.



Asher had been given a fatal diagnosis early in the pregnancy of bilateral multicystic dysplastic kidneys, but love knows no limitations so his mother bravely carried him through a very painful pregnancy with his daddy right by her side. Asher's love also knew no limitations as he defied what doctors said moving in the womb to let his family feel his presence. His family is extremely grateful for his brief time here on Earth where he has touched many lives and has been deeply loved.



Asher is the son of Sierra Freimuth and Nate Burk of Louisa, Virginia. Asher is survived by two siblings, Cain Burk and Isabella Kent. His paternal grandparents are Julie Bigham Nihiser and Charles Nihiser of Decatur, Illinois. Asher's maternal grandparents are Ethan and Patti Freimuth of Louisa, Virginia. He is also survived by two aunts, Tori Freimuth and Micheala Bingham, as well as many other extended family members.



A memorial service will be held at Sheridan Funeral Home in Kent Store, Va., 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021. A reception will follow.



The family was extremely thankful that they were able to use a cuddle cot to spend some precious time with Asher. With that in mind, instead of flowers, we are requesting donations to help us raise money to gift another cuddle cot to the hospital in Asher's name. A go fund me account can be found under Victoria Freimuth for this purpose or feel free to contact Patti Freimuth.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 24, 2021.