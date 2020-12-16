Menu
Audrey Mae Moubray
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Audrey Mae Moubray

February 22, 1953 - December 13, 2020

Audrey Mae Moubray, 67, of Orange, passed away peacefully surrounded by her entire family that she loved and cherished very much on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born on February 22, 1953, in Charlottesville, the daughter of the late Roy Daniel Via Sr. and Virginia Josephine Gardner Via.

She is surived by her husband, Delma Franklin Moubray Sr.; daughters, Emma Mae Moubray Wood and husband, Tim, of Mine Run; stepdaughter, Shelia Madison and husband, Bucky, of Afton; son, D.J. Moubray Jr. and fiancée, Pam Haley, of Orange, and Clay Frazier of Waynesboro; brother, Danny Via of Charlottesville, and Robert Via and wife, Allison of Conway, S.C.; grandchildren, Shayne Frazier and wife, Ashley Carter, Katlyn Wood, Kristen Wood, Kayla Wood, Alicia Gibson, Destiny Moubray, Mikey Moubray, Candice Carter, Harley Moubray, Ryan Madison, and Taylor Madison; and two great-grandchildren, Kinsley Frazier and Lynnsie Madison.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Preddy Funeral Home/Orange

250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
My heartfelt sympathies to all of you. What a sweet, remarkable lady she was. I am missing our daily texts and will miss our visits. Love and prayers for all of you.
Deborah Hickman
December 16, 2020
