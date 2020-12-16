Audrey Mae MoubrayFebruary 22, 1953 - December 13, 2020Audrey Mae Moubray, 67, of Orange, passed away peacefully surrounded by her entire family that she loved and cherished very much on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born on February 22, 1953, in Charlottesville, the daughter of the late Roy Daniel Via Sr. and Virginia Josephine Gardner Via.She is surived by her husband, Delma Franklin Moubray Sr.; daughters, Emma Mae Moubray Wood and husband, Tim, of Mine Run; stepdaughter, Shelia Madison and husband, Bucky, of Afton; son, D.J. Moubray Jr. and fiancée, Pam Haley, of Orange, and Clay Frazier of Waynesboro; brother, Danny Via of Charlottesville, and Robert Via and wife, Allison of Conway, S.C.; grandchildren, Shayne Frazier and wife, Ashley Carter, Katlyn Wood, Kristen Wood, Kayla Wood, Alicia Gibson, Destiny Moubray, Mikey Moubray, Candice Carter, Harley Moubray, Ryan Madison, and Taylor Madison; and two great-grandchildren, Kinsley Frazier and Lynnsie Madison.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Preddy Funeral Home/Orange250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.