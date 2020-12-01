Audrey Rioux Brent
August 6, 1921 - November 26, 2020
Audrey R. Brent, of Wintergreen, Nellysford, Virginia, passed away quietly in her home on Thanksgiving Day at age 99 of natural causes surrounded by members of her loving family.
Audrey was born in Detroit, Michigan and graduated in 1943 with a B.A in English from the University of Michigan. Two weeks after graduating, she married Irl D'Arcy Brent II then a captain in the United States Army, whom she met as an undergraduate. In April 1944, her husband was deployed to England in preparation for Operation Overlord, the D-Day invasion of Europe. Audrey subsequently returned to her parent's home in Michigan, and secured a position as an editor at the Detroit Bureau of the Associated Press. She remained there throughout the war. When her husband returned from overseas and retired from active duty, Audrey resigned her position to become a housewife and raise her family.
Her eldest child, Hart, was born in 1949, and a year later her husband was recruited for the newly formed Central Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. The family moved to northern Virginia and over the next five years, a son, Irl D'Arcy Brent III and daughter, Deborah, were born. When her husband became Senior Advisor to James Conant, High Commissioner of Germany and the first United States Ambassador to West Germany, the family moved to Frankfort, Germany in 1954 with their three young children. They returned to the United States in 1956 and the following year, their daughter Sallye joined the family.
With the children in school, Audrey found time to become a freelance feature writer for the Northern Virginia Sun and to read for Recordings for the Blind. In 1960, when her husband left government service to accept a position as V.P. for a scientific instrument and defense contracting firm in Cambridge, Mass., Audrey continued volunteer work from their new home in Concord, Mass.
When her youngest daughter entered the Concord Middle School, Audrey took a position there as a Resource Director and returned to her love of journalism and education. In her position, she started and published a school newspaper, wrote a newsletter for parents, taught a mini-course in writing and recruited students as reporters, formed a conservation club and acted as liaison and publicist for an experimental program for eighth grade students. Under the guidance of Harvard educated teachers, selected students spent six-weeks commuting daily by bus with counterparts from Charlestown exploring Boston as a learning experience. In addition, Audrey wrote feature articles for the Concord Superintendent of Schools publicizing various educational.
What had started as a part-time, experimental position at the Middle School grew into a full-time job. Five-years later, Audrey resigned to spend more time with teen-aged children and her widowed mother now living with the family. She subsequently took a position as assistant to the president of a fund-raising firm for non-profit organization based on Concord. She remained there until the sale of the company in the late 1970's. It was also around this time that the family sold the home in Concord and moved to Carlisle, Mass.
At this point, with her children grown and her husband retired, she began to revisit her lifelong passion for travel, the arts and golf. She and D'Arcy explored various golf and cultural meccas throughout the United States and Europe including England, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Scotland and Bermuda, Florida, and Arizona. A 50th wedding anniversary trip included travel to New Zealand.
In 1992, while visiting daughters in Charlottesville, Va., they fell in love with the area, and soon built a home on the golf course at Wintergreen Resort in Nellysford, Va. During their resident in Wintergreen, Audrey wrote numerous articles for the local valley newspaper, The Informer, and she and her husband ran a couple's golf tournament every Sunday during the season for five-years. Throughout her life, Audrey was devoted to her husband and family. She was an avid reader, enthusiastic golfer and player, and accomplished dancer. She enjoyed the theater, opera, ballet, art museums and many sports as a well as traveling and dancing with her husband during his lifetime whenever possible. She celebrated her 99th birthday in August in grand style, but socially distanced, at one of the Washington D.C. areas finest restaurants.
Audrey Brent was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Rioux Quisenberry and stepfather, Frank E. Quisenberry of Sewall's Point, Fla.; her husband of 67 years, Col. Irl D'Arcy Brent II; and a still born son, Robert Charles; and her daughter, Deborah, who died in a car accident in 2015 on Rte. 29; a brother, Robert J. Rioux and his wife, Jane of Melborne, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Catherine Hubbard and husband, Carl of Georgetown, S.C.
Audrey leaves behind two daughters, Hart Brent and her husband, Michael Low, of W. Danville, Vt., Sallye Ryder and her husband, William Ryder III of Marshfield, Mass.; and a son, Irl D'Arcy "Duffy" Brent III and his wife, Patricia of Sudbury, Mass. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Morgan Collins Miike and her husband, Kyle of Kapaa, Hawaii; Dr. Audrey Collins and her husband, David Watson of White Salmon, Wash.; Timothy Ryder of Washington, D.C. and his sister, Emily Ryder of Portland, Ore. In addition, there are five great grandchildren, Alai and Laulea Miike and Amaya, Tashi and Ozzie Watson. She also leaves behind many dear, kind and loving friends and devoted nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private, but a hoped-for celebration of life will held in Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Audrey's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Hwy. North, Cherry Hills, NJ 08034; Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777; Almost Home SPCA of Nelson County, 29 Stagebridge Rd., Lovingston, VA 22949.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Hwy. Roseland, VA 22967
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 1, 2020.