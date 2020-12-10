Barbara W. Branham
October 31, 1939 - December 8, 2020
Barbara Wells Branham, 81, of Earlysville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Barbara was born October 31, 1939, daughter of the late Austin J. Wells and Lula Octavis Nimmons Wells.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by two children, Clarence Frederick Eheart and Michael Jewels Eheart; and two siblings, Danny Dudley and Jackie Baker.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, James Ronald Branham; children, Wallace Eheart II, JoGina Ann Eheart, Jeffrey Scott Kidd and his partner, Cheryl Hill; sister, Rose Dudley; brother, J.C. Wells; grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley and Cory Eheart, Josh, Kedra, and Shana Kidd, and Christopher Stoner; great-grandchildren, Malachi, Cain, and Drea; special daughter-in-law, Lynn Eheart; and other family members and friends.
The family will receive from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Nortonsville Church of God, 1505 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, VA 22935.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Nortonsville Church of God with Pastor Greg Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 10, 2020.