Barbara W. Branham
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Barbara W. Branham

October 31, 1939 - December 8, 2020

Barbara Wells Branham, 81, of Earlysville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Barbara was born October 31, 1939, daughter of the late Austin J. Wells and Lula Octavis Nimmons Wells.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by two children, Clarence Frederick Eheart and Michael Jewels Eheart; and two siblings, Danny Dudley and Jackie Baker.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, James Ronald Branham; children, Wallace Eheart II, JoGina Ann Eheart, Jeffrey Scott Kidd and his partner, Cheryl Hill; sister, Rose Dudley; brother, J.C. Wells; grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley and Cory Eheart, Josh, Kedra, and Shana Kidd, and Christopher Stoner; great-grandchildren, Malachi, Cain, and Drea; special daughter-in-law, Lynn Eheart; and other family members and friends.

The family will receive from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Nortonsville Church of God, 1505 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, VA 22935.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Nortonsville Church of God with Pastor Greg Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.

Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nortonsville Church of God
1505 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, VA
Dec
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Nortonsville Church of God
1505 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Dear Ronnie & family,
We are very saddened to hear of Barbara's passing. She was a lovely person and made us feel so welcome in her home. We will cherish our memories of her.
You're in our thoughts and prayers.
Cliff, Andrea and Hannah Coffey
Cliff & Andrea Coffey
Friend
December 17, 2020
so sorry to hear the loss of Barbara. She was always so nice and kind to everyone. She will be missed by all. Prayers to the family
Jackie Shifflett
Friend
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss, we will see her again someday. God will see to that, and he will help us deal with the pain.
Keith and Pam Wood
December 11, 2020
Bobbie even though the miles kept us apart you were ALWAYS in my heart.
J.C. Wells
December 11, 2020
The miles kept us apart but you were always in my heart . LOVE you Bobbie J.C.
James ( J.C. ) Wells
Brother
December 11, 2020
Ms. Eheart, I am sorry for your loss. My most sincere condolences to you and your family.
Chuck Wood
December 10, 2020
Ronald we are very sorry to hear the loss of a love one that was a servant to GOD. You and family are in our prayers that GOD will give family comfort,strength.encouragement and love in days to come We all will miss her. Love. Leon & Brenda
Leon morris
December 10, 2020
I was sorry to hear of the passing of Barbara . We will be thinking of you a lot Ronnie and hoping the very best for you .
Wayne Woodward
December 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy JoGina and family during this time of your loss. May the dear Lord place his hands to give you piece.
Gene & Melinda Peery
December 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
We’re so sorry for your loss, Barbara was a very sweet and kind Lady.
Kenny and Wanda Crawford
Acquaintance
December 9, 2020
