Barbara Ann BrownBarbara Ann Brown, of Chesapeake, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Locust Grove, Va. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Spotsylvania. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com