Dear Jodi and family: Sending our condolences for the loss of your sweet mother. I had no idea how accomplished she was. I only knew that she was a kind soul. I will always remember how your mother welcomed my daughter and me to her home for a Fourth of July barbecue. She and your father were gracious hosts. She made the best macaroni salad ever and she was kind enough to share her recipe with me. Over the years after I had moved away, we exchanged Christmas cards. I looked forward to her Christmas card each year as her beautifully hand written notes were always a thoughtful treat. I will remember your mom always. She was the perfect example of "Do unto others". With sympathy and love, Suzanne & Eric

Suzanne Morin Kirk December 15, 2021