Barbara Antoine Cage
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Barbara Antoine Cage

February 27, 1932 - December 12, 2021

Barbara Antoine Cage of Charlottesville departed this life on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Heritage Inn Assisted Living and Memory Care. She was born February 27, 1932, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Clara Poindexter Antoine. She was the wife of the late Calvin Cage.

A brother, Herman Antoine Jr. preceded her in death.

She graduated from Dillard University, New Orleans, Louisiana. She received the M.Ed. from Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and did postgraduate work at the University of Virginia. She taught at Jefferson, McGuffey, Johnson, Greenbrier, Clark, and Venable Elementary Schools. Mrs. Cage also served as Elementary Curriculum Coordinator for Charlottesville City Schools; and as Supervisor of Piedmont Regional Education Program (P.R.E.P.). In addition, she was a Clinical Instructor with the Curry School of Education, at the University of Virginia. Upon retiring from Charlottesville City Schools Mrs. Cage was employed by M.A.C.A.A. as Education Coordinator of the Head Start Program, and later by Region Ten Community Services Board as a Mental Retardation Case Manager.

Mrs. Cage was an avid reader, world traveler and physical fitness buff. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Mu National Honor Society, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and the Harvard Club of Charlottesville. She also served on numerous boards and committees at her church (Incarnation Catholic) and in the community.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Cage; a daughter, Jodi C. Jones; a granddaughter, Havilah; a grandson, Zachary; daughter-in-law, Eva Giannetta; and a son-in-law, Chris Jones. Other survivors include a sister, Shirley A Brown of Prarieville, Louisiana; and other relatives and friends.

A memorial mass will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, Va. A reception will be held at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Church of the Incarnation, Outreach Ministry.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com

J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc.

108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial Mass
5:00p.m.
Church of the Incarnation
1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have so many wonderful memories of my Aunt Barbara from early childhood to adulthood. Thank you for being a wonderful, loving aunt. You will be missed. May you rest in eternal peace.
Geoffrey and Chandrea Brown
Family
December 17, 2021
I knew Barbara for many years. What I always noted was Barbara's focus on giving more than she received which made Barbara a true role model for young people. She will be missed by all who knew her, but our community was enriched by her having her lived among us.
Glenn Catalano
December 17, 2021
Barbara was a mentor to me when I first came to Charlottesville and began teaching at Johnson Elementary School. Besides being an educator she was a kind and thoughtful woman.
Patricia Richmond
December 17, 2021
Cathy Moland
December 16, 2021
God please watch over the Cage family. When Barbara Cage started teaching at Jefferson Elementary I was in the 2nd grade.As I remember she was a very pretty lady that looked like a high school student short, but very stylish.
Tiffany McCullough
School
December 15, 2021
I worked with Barbara for many years at Region Ten. I always enjoyed visiting with her. She and Calvin were very sweet and kind people. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Crystal Steger-Smith
December 15, 2021
My sympathy to the family. I worked with Barbara at Region Ten. She was such a kind and selfless person whose beautiful smile brightened every day.
Lynn Shoen
December 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debra Fortune
Work
December 15, 2021
Dear Jodi and family: Sending our condolences for the loss of your sweet mother. I had no idea how accomplished she was. I only knew that she was a kind soul. I will always remember how your mother welcomed my daughter and me to her home for a Fourth of July barbecue. She and your father were gracious hosts. She made the best macaroni salad ever and she was kind enough to share her recipe with me. Over the years after I had moved away, we exchanged Christmas cards. I looked forward to her Christmas card each year as her beautifully hand written notes were always a thoughtful treat. I will remember your mom always. She was the perfect example of "Do unto others". With sympathy and love, Suzanne & Eric
Suzanne Morin Kirk
December 15, 2021
I have kept your Mom in prayer for a long time. She always greeted all with that beautiful smile. Both Mom and Dad were wonderful people who served others throughout their lives. May they now embrace each other in their eternal home with the love that brought them together.
Peg and Chuck Lascano
Other
December 15, 2021
