Barbara Antoine Cage
February 27, 1932 - December 12, 2021
Barbara Antoine Cage of Charlottesville departed this life on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Heritage Inn Assisted Living and Memory Care. She was born February 27, 1932, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Clara Poindexter Antoine. She was the wife of the late Calvin Cage.
A brother, Herman Antoine Jr. preceded her in death.
She graduated from Dillard University, New Orleans, Louisiana. She received the M.Ed. from Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and did postgraduate work at the University of Virginia. She taught at Jefferson, McGuffey, Johnson, Greenbrier, Clark, and Venable Elementary Schools. Mrs. Cage also served as Elementary Curriculum Coordinator for Charlottesville City Schools; and as Supervisor of Piedmont Regional Education Program (P.R.E.P.). In addition, she was a Clinical Instructor with the Curry School of Education, at the University of Virginia. Upon retiring from Charlottesville City Schools Mrs. Cage was employed by M.A.C.A.A. as Education Coordinator of the Head Start Program, and later by Region Ten Community Services Board as a Mental Retardation Case Manager.
Mrs. Cage was an avid reader, world traveler and physical fitness buff. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Mu National Honor Society, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and the Harvard Club of Charlottesville. She also served on numerous boards and committees at her church (Incarnation Catholic) and in the community.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Cage; a daughter, Jodi C. Jones; a granddaughter, Havilah; a grandson, Zachary; daughter-in-law, Eva Giannetta; and a son-in-law, Chris Jones. Other survivors include a sister, Shirley A Brown of Prarieville, Louisiana; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial mass will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, Va. A reception will be held at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Church of the Incarnation, Outreach Ministry.
