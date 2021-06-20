Barbara Charles Dean
Barbara Charles Dean, 84, of Gordonsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday June 17, 2021. Born on September 14, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Charles Monroe Diggs and Grace Payne Carlisle. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Curtis Elby Carlisle; her husband, Dempsey Ordell Dean; a brother, Curtis Monroe Carlisle; two sisters, Doris Corle and Rena Morris; and her grandson, Samuel Dean Mimms. Mrs. Dean was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved dearly by her family and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Denise Dean of Charlottesville; a sister, Janice Breeden of Charlottesville; two grandchildren, Christopher Patrick Dean of Gordonsville, and Nicole Lingelbach Dean of Richmond,; her great-grandson, Corey Benjamin Suling, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday June 23, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Pastor Terry Jewell will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, secure.nationalmssociety.org/donate
or to the American Cancer Society
, 1445 E. Rio Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 20, 2021.