Barbara Graves
October 19, 1933 - September 27, 2020
Barbara McElveen Graves died on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Adam E. McElveen and Selma Adams McElveen. She was born on October 19, 1933.
Barbara was the widow of Hamilton Graves of Charlottesville, Va. She lived there for 19 years enjoying her marriage, playing golf, tennis and bridge and making many devoted friends before moving to Sarasota Florida in 2016 to be near her only child, Jean Anne Frazier.
Following a fall and breaking her hip on Thanksgiving evening of 2019, she had a severe stoke and had resided at The Inn at Sarasota Bay Club until her death on September 27, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Anne Frazier, and granddaughter, Barbara Anne Fogg, of Newport Beach, Calif.; and by her brother, The Rev. Dr. William H. McElveen and his wife, Carol, of Winston-Salem, N.C.
Donations may be made to The Arthritis Foundation
at curearthritis.org
.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 11, 2020.