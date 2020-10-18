Barbara H. Kindler



April 16, 1933 - September 22, 2020



Barbara Hosack Kindler, age 87, died peacefully at the Gordon House in Gordonsville, Va., on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was from Pittsburgh, Pa., where she led an active life as a mother, wife and artist. She was predeceased in death by her husband, David Kindler and son, Richard Kindler.



She was the beloved mother to Cheri, Mark (Ashby), Richard and Daniel Kindler. She had three grandchildren, Brooke (Marcello), Becka and Snowden. Barbara went back to school late in life at Chatham College in Pittsburgh, receiving a BA in Art Education. She was a gifted sculptor and taught classes in her studio as well as the Shadyside Center for the Arts in Pittsburgh, where she had several showings of her work reflecting her fondness of animals and Greek mythology. Early in her marriage, Barbara also worked as a teacher's assistant and nurse's aide, with high regards from co-workers, students and patients. She was energetic and had an infectious laugh and sense of humor. She loved to go shopping and decorate her home. Barbara was always supportive and available while her children wen through the trials and tribulations of college, finding jobs and moving numerous times. Her acceptance of stray animals found on those journeys always made sure there were plenty of animals to love at her home. Her move and adjustment to assisted living was difficult, but was made tolerable by one of her pets, a domesticated feral cat (named Cat) with her. Barbara will be missed by all who knew this woman of many talents, who had a gift of connecting on many levels to live a meaningful existence. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22911.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 18, 2020.