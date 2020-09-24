Barbara Jean Johnson July 8, 1944 - Sept. 17, 2020 Barbara Jean Johnson, 76, of Charlottesville, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, while residing at Envoy at the Village Nursing Home in Fork Union. Barbara was born in Charlottesville, on July 8, 1944, to the late James Terrell and the late Rita Holland Terrell. Besides her family, Barbara had three great loves in her life. The first was her love for Jehovah. Barbara lived her best life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 50 years. During that time, she made many friends here and around the world through her travels with the organization, preaching, helping with different building constructions and attending international conventions. Her other great love was working for the Charlottesville Public School System as a bus driver. She loved to tell stories about her kids on bus #10 and how they gave her the name "Miss Wess" because "Miss Wess didn't take no mess." She was called many things by those who loved her. Her best friends Elva, Laverne, and Patricia aka "The Golden Girls", called her "Miss Hollywood" because she was always dressed so fancy. Her third love was dancing, she loved to dance and was known for her many moves of the dance floor. She was a woman with many talents and one who was genuinely loved. Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Algie Lee Johnson Jr., whom she had with her then husband, Algie Lee Johnson, and one brother, James Terrell. Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Rita Bradley and her husband, Donald, of Chambersburg, Pa., Doretha Johnson of Waynesboro, Va., and Selina Johnson of Charlottesville, Va.; and one brother, Cleveland Johnson of Surfside Beach, S.C. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Amechia Johnson, Shawnee Shuey and her husband, Timothy, Jamar Johnson, Michaelangelo Carr, Antonio, Lukas and Nikolus Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Micah Summers, Amiyah Moore, Amarah Johnson, Heaven, Zy'air, Nyasia and Naila Johnson; three nieces, a nephew, a great-niece and four great-nephews; and a host of cousins that includes three that held a very special place in her heart, Delois Grady, Lucy Bates Rainey and TJ Morton. She will be greatly missed, until we meet again. "If a man dies, can he live again...You will call, and I will answer you. You will long for the work of your hands." Job 14:14,15 The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date, which will be announced.