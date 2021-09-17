Barbara Ann Jenkins, 63 passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Richard N. Jenkins; her mother, Florence Lamb of Madison, Va.; her two daughters, Angela L. Miller and husband, Christopher of Fayetteville, and Nicole D. Chamberlain and husband, Jared of Roanoke, Va.; her son, Joseph N. Jenkins of Madison, Va.; sister, Connie Cave and husband, Dennis of Madison, Va.; and seven grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Lamb. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Richard and family,
I'm so sorry to hear about Barbara. She was one of the kindest people I've ever known. If there is anything Brett and I can do, please do not hesitate to let us know.
Sincerely,
Laura Fuller
Friend
October 16, 2021
To the family of Barbara Jenkins - You already know that Barbara was one of a kind - heart as big as all outdoors, funny and full of good will. I had the opportunity to work and worship with her. I am sorry for your loss and blessed that I knew her. Our community will be a little smaller without her. Blessings to you all.