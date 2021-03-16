Barbara L. Phipps
Barbara L. Phipps, 90, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia, at Rosewood.
Born on September 25, 1930, in Virginia, she was the first daughter of Harvey and Aphra Loving. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph S. White; second husband, Paul L. Phipps; brother, Roy E. Loving; sister, Edna G. Loving; and stepson, Tom Phipps.
Barbara graduated from Fluvanna High School and went on to work at Michie Law Publishing company and later at State Farm Insurance Company. On November 25, 1954, she married her first husband, Joseph White, and together they raised their three children in Charlottesville, Virginia. Barbara continued working, moving to a law firm in Charlottesville, and, following 22.5 years of work, she retired. After the death of her first husband, Joseph, in 1984, Barbara continued to serve as a deacon at University Baptist Church and travel on trips with friends and to visit family. In September of 1996, Barbara married Paul L. Phipps and they lived in Charlottesville, Virginia, continuing to be loyal servants and members at University Baptist Church.
Barbara L. Phipps is survived by her her eldest daughter, Martha W. Rhodes (Steve) of Richmond, Va., and their two daughters, Ashlyn Rhodes (and her daughter Brooklynn) of Alexandria, Virginia, and Susan "Katie" Rhodes (and her daughter Aliyah), of Richmond, Virginia; her youngest daughter, Susan W. Chandler of Kensington, Maryland, and her daughter, Danielle "Dani" Chandler of Reston, Virginia; and her son, Joseph "Jay" White Jr. of Charlottesville, Virginia. Barbara is also survived by her husband, Paul's, two daughters, Sally Walton (Garry) of Staunton, Virginia, and their two sons, Jonathan Walton (Hannah, and their daughters, Miriam and Naomi) of Staunton, Virginia, and Leigh Walton (Leah) of Astoria, New York; and his daughter Teri Phipps (David) of Richmond, Virginia.
A special thank you to church members and neighbors for their visits, and to all of the care providers at Rosewood.
A memorial service will be held at University Baptist Church on May 23, 2021, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Rosewood Village Assisted Living or Hospice of Piedmont.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 16, 2021.