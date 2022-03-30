Barbara Mary Spellman



July 14, 1931 - March 27, 2022



Barbara Mary Spellman, 90, died on March 27, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Spellman.



She is survived by her sister, June; her brother, Robert; her sons, Mark, Miles and Martin; her daughters, Caroline and Clare; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and her dog, Lottie.



Barbara was born in Hythe, Kent, England, the daughter of Arthur and Plassy Allin. She graduated from UCH Nursing School, London, then worked as a Registered Nurse. Barbara married Anthony Spellman in 1954 in Saltwood, Kent, England. Barbara and Tony immigrated to Canada in 1966, then settled in the United States, primarily in New York State.



Barbara was a dedicated and loving mother. Her talents seemed endless, and included sewing, quilting, embroidery, and knitting. She lived in many different houses throughout her lifetime and had a passion for redecorating each one. She was an avid gardener and brought beauty to each landscape she tended. She also baked spectacular gingerbread houses each Christmas which were gobbled up by her children and grandchildren. Barbara was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for many years.



After Tony's retirement, they moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, where many days were spent hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Barbara volunteered at the Charlottesville Senior Center working in the rose garden. Barbara and Tony's travels took them to Costa Rica, Europe and across the United States.



In 2007, Barbara and Tony moved to Lexington, Ky., to help their youngest daughter, Clare. Here Barbara volunteered in the Lexington Arboretum rose garden.



In her later years, Barbara lived in Dryden, N.Y., to be near her daughter, Caroline. Her final home was with her son, Martin and his wife, Cindy in North East, Md., where she enjoyed their beautiful land full of goldfinches, bluebirds and woodpeckers.



Barbara was a strong, determined woman who was never intimidated by the trials of life. Her friends and family will remember her loving ways, quick wit, and her fondness for a hot cup of tea.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 30, 2022.