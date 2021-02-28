Barbara Ann Meeks Taylor
October 9, 1942 - February 25, 2021
Barbara Ann Meeks Taylor passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Barbara was retired from the city of Charlottesville Public Works department.
She loved spending time with family, her beach house in Nags Head, and sitting on the porch with her hot cup of coffee.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Harry and Clara Meeks; her older brother, Edward Meeks; and her daughter, Wanda Taylor.
She is survived by her life partner, Curtis Naylor; son, Chuck Taylor (Sherry); daughter, Gail Pillow (Keith); and the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Keith Jr.(Kirsen), Kyle, Evan, Morgan, Cameron (Autumn), and Ryan. Also surviving her are her great-grandchildren, Connor, Princeton, and Ja'Khari; and her brothers, David and Daniel Meeks.
The family thanks Hospice of the Piedmont and special friend, Lora, for all their care.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Hospice of the Piedmont at www.hopva.org
.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 28, 2021.