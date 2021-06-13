Barry R. Kear of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully at the English Meadows Assisted Living Facility on June 6, 2021.
Barry was born on March 22, 1948, in Sparland, Illinois, to William McKinley Kear and Ruth Chisholm Kear. He was diagnosed with polio at one week old limiting the use of one hand and a leg that dragged, but that did not stop him from living life to the fullest and appreciating every day God gave him.
Barry liked to watch WWE Wrestling, UVA sports and old westerns on the television and he enjoyed listening to country music on the radio.
Preceded in death by his father and mother, he is survived by his wife, Pauline Kear, who he eloped with 37 years ago and later had a marriage celebration with family and friends in 1988. He loved her very much and she loved and took good care of him.
He was a graduate of Peoria High School in Illinois. After high school, his family moved to Scottsville, Virginia where they made their home. Barry worked for the Blue Ridge Tuberculosis Sanatorium beginning on April 1, 1969 working in the cafeteria. He transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center to become a Patient Transporter until he retired on May 1, 2014 with perfect attendance. It is likely if you had surgery at UVA, Barry happily pushed your gurney and made you feel more at ease with his kind words of encouragement. After retirement, he volunteered and worked for Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Barry loved his jobs and took pride in them.
Barry will be buried in the McIlhany Parish Cemetery, 960 Monacan Trail Rd., Charlottesville, after a private service at Thacker Bros Funeral Home in Scottsville.
Barry was a wonderful, kind man. He always made me smile and he was always happy. The world is less bright because he will not be in it. Thank you Barry for sharing your love of life, of working at UVA and your amazing work ethic with me. I will cherish my memories of working with you forever. Love and miss you, till we meet again.
Kimberly Sutphin
Work
June 16, 2021
Knew Barry starting at Blue Ridge Sanatorium/Hospital. He was such a hard and dedicated worker. Always wished we had more like him! He continued to keep in touch even when we went our different paths at UVAH. I had the pleasure of being invited and attending his retirement party. Keeping his family and friends, especially Pauline, in my heart and thoughts.
Gloria Morgan
June 15, 2021
Barry and I worked together for 14 years at UVA medical center. He was a loving , kind, generous, to the staff and to thousands of patients he served. His track record at UVA and Martha Jefferson was absolutely impeccable. He truly was a caring light to mankind. He blessed many, and me . If the world could understand his giving spirit, there would be no hatred, He served all walks of life . I personally long to see him in heaven and respect his love for all people on this earth. Amazing how a person can touch so many with a handicaps. He is my hero and is to many who knew Barry Kear
Lee Perry
Friend
June 14, 2021
Whenever Barry and I passed each other in the hospital we would stop for a quick chat. I never heard Barry complain; he had only positive words about his life, his work and Pauline. What a wonderful example he set for all of us.
Reba Camp
Work
June 14, 2021
Sorry to hear about Barry. I met Barry when I was 15 yrs old and stared working at Blue Ridge me being a young kid still in school he became one of my first friends there and kind of looked out for me introducing me to everyone. After working there for about 20 yrs I was the one who got Barry hooked up with Pauline. We remained friends even after they closed Blue Ridge Hospital . I will miss Barry and prayers for Pauline..