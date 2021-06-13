Barry R. Kear



March 22, 1948 - June 6, 2021



Barry R. Kear of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully at the English Meadows Assisted Living Facility on June 6, 2021.



Barry was born on March 22, 1948, in Sparland, Illinois, to William McKinley Kear and Ruth Chisholm Kear. He was diagnosed with polio at one week old limiting the use of one hand and a leg that dragged, but that did not stop him from living life to the fullest and appreciating every day God gave him.



Barry liked to watch WWE Wrestling, UVA sports and old westerns on the television and he enjoyed listening to country music on the radio.



Preceded in death by his father and mother, he is survived by his wife, Pauline Kear, who he eloped with 37 years ago and later had a marriage celebration with family and friends in 1988. He loved her very much and she loved and took good care of him.



He was a graduate of Peoria High School in Illinois. After high school, his family moved to Scottsville, Virginia where they made their home. Barry worked for the Blue Ridge Tuberculosis Sanatorium beginning on April 1, 1969 working in the cafeteria. He transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center to become a Patient Transporter until he retired on May 1, 2014 with perfect attendance. It is likely if you had surgery at UVA, Barry happily pushed your gurney and made you feel more at ease with his kind words of encouragement. After retirement, he volunteered and worked for Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Barry loved his jobs and took pride in them.



Barry will be buried in the McIlhany Parish Cemetery, 960 Monacan Trail Rd., Charlottesville, after a private service at Thacker Bros Funeral Home in Scottsville.



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 13, 2021.