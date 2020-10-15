Beatrice G. Swetman1928 – 2020CULPEPER. Va.Beatrice Swetman passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Hospice House in Charlottesville Va. Beatrice was born in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of the late Gordon Graff and Florence Graff. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Clayton S. Swetman.Mrs. Swetman was a keypunch operator for the Greece Central School District in Greece, N.Y. and retired from the same position from the Monroe County Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Lea Grace of Sonoma Calif., and Karen Diane Kasper and husband, Leonard, of Lancaster Pa.; sons, David S. Swetman and wife, Jody, of Churchville, N.Y., and Tim Swetman and wife, Linda, of Madison, Va.; seven grandchildren, David Grace, Kimberly Walters, Len Kasper, Wendy Kasper, and Tyler Swetman; and seven great-grandchildren, Morgan Kasper, Brandie Kasper, Lenny Kasper, Karen Walters, Michael Walters Jenna Bassett and Theodore Druin.A memorial service will be held outdoors on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Madison Presbyterian, 1236 Fishback Road, Madison, VA 22727, with interment at the Columbarium behind the Church. In these challenging times please wear a mask and social distance.Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 297, Madison, VA 22727, or The Hospice House, 501 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.