Ben Oliver "Mac" Lam
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Ben Oliver "Mac" Lam

Ben Oliver Lam "Mac", 86, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1934, in Greene County, the oldest of three children, to the late Bennie W. Lam and Lizzie Breeden Lam. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Frances Shifflett.

Mac's love of music was huge, and he had many talents which he used in the Lord's work at Middle River and Lydia Pentecostal churches. He was a talented singer and many times he and Debra would sing at revivals, church services, and funerals. When visitors came to the churches, they would request that Mac and Debra sing, and it was always a blessing. The instruments he played well were banjo, guitar, trumpet and bass. He was a great addition to the church, but with all of his talents, his most admirable trait was his humble ways and the love of the truth. He worked diligently in support of the Lord's work and you would find him keeping the churches clean and managing the grounds around them.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lam; sister, Ruth Jones; brother, Joseph Lam and wife, Sarah; and son-in-law, Steve Shifflett.

The funeral will be held at Preddy's Funeral Home in Madison, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Brother Ricky Savage officiating. Interment will be held at Middle River Cemetery following the service. The access will be limited due to COVID and restrictions to be followed.

Donations are accepted for the either, Middle River Church or Lydia Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 421, Stanardsville, VA 22973.

Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Preddy's Funeral Home
Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
So sorry for the loss of a wonderful gentleman. Will keep your family in our prayers during this difficult time. Julius Morris & family
Julius L Morris
February 27, 2021
Mac give Deb a big hug from all of us. Until we meet again look over us .
Bunnie Woodson
February 27, 2021
We are so saddened by this. He truly was a kind and gentle person, a wonderful neighbor, friend, father and brother. He was well respected and loved. He will be missed by so many. Sincere and deep sympathy.
Judy and jim west, and family
February 27, 2021
Rest in peace mac a good Christian man always friendly and kind .so sorry for your loss Dolly and Ruth
Mary Morris
February 26, 2021
Sorry for your lost. Prayers
Larry Morris
February 26, 2021
Ruth so sorry for your loss! Will keep you and your family in my prayers !
Ruth ( Lamb) Wood
February 26, 2021
