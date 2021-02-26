Ben Oliver "Mac" LamBen Oliver Lam "Mac", 86, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1934, in Greene County, the oldest of three children, to the late Bennie W. Lam and Lizzie Breeden Lam. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Frances Shifflett.Mac's love of music was huge, and he had many talents which he used in the Lord's work at Middle River and Lydia Pentecostal churches. He was a talented singer and many times he and Debra would sing at revivals, church services, and funerals. When visitors came to the churches, they would request that Mac and Debra sing, and it was always a blessing. The instruments he played well were banjo, guitar, trumpet and bass. He was a great addition to the church, but with all of his talents, his most admirable trait was his humble ways and the love of the truth. He worked diligently in support of the Lord's work and you would find him keeping the churches clean and managing the grounds around them.He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lam; sister, Ruth Jones; brother, Joseph Lam and wife, Sarah; and son-in-law, Steve Shifflett.The funeral will be held at Preddy's Funeral Home in Madison, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Brother Ricky Savage officiating. Interment will be held at Middle River Cemetery following the service. The access will be limited due to COVID and restrictions to be followed.Donations are accepted for the either, Middle River Church or Lydia Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 421, Stanardsville, VA 22973.