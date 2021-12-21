Menu
Benjamin F. Page
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
600 Henry Avenue
Charlottesville, VA
Benjamin F. Page

March 20, 1933 - December 18, 2021

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Deacon Benjamin F. Paige Sr., a native of Esmont, Virginia, departed this world to receive his wings and to be with the Lord. He was a member of the Five Boys of Zion, Grand United Order of Odd Fellows 7444 and many other local organizations.

He was the son of the late John and Rosa L. Page. He was born March 20, 1933, in Albemarle County. He was preceded in death by his son, the Rev. John R. Paige, his daughter, Muriel Paige, and his son, the Rev. Benjamin F. Paige,Jr.; and four sisters. He joined New Green Mountain Baptist Church and was baptized at an early age.

Deacon Benjamin Paige Sr. is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lorraine Bolden Paige; two daughters-in-law, Sherice Paige and Myra Turner (Anthony). He has eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at McClenny Funeral Service

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Green Mountain Baptist church 6751 Porters Rd. Esmont, VA 22937 and Grand United Order of Oddfellows 7444, 7395 Porters Rd. Esmont, VA 22937

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the New Green Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Lloyd Feggans, Officiating and Pastor Margo Bruce Eulogist.

Funeral services are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Services and you may sign the guest registry at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
600 Henry Avenue , Charlottesville, VA
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
New Green Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
SENDING OUR HEARTFELT LOVE AND SYMPATHY TO THE PAGE FAMILY....
LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS
Friend
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results