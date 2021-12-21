Benjamin F. Page
March 20, 1933 - December 18, 2021
On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Deacon Benjamin F. Paige Sr., a native of Esmont, Virginia, departed this world to receive his wings and to be with the Lord. He was a member of the Five Boys of Zion, Grand United Order of Odd Fellows 7444 and many other local organizations.
He was the son of the late John and Rosa L. Page. He was born March 20, 1933, in Albemarle County. He was preceded in death by his son, the Rev. John R. Paige, his daughter, Muriel Paige, and his son, the Rev. Benjamin F. Paige,Jr.; and four sisters. He joined New Green Mountain Baptist Church and was baptized at an early age.
Deacon Benjamin Paige Sr. is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lorraine Bolden Paige; two daughters-in-law, Sherice Paige and Myra Turner (Anthony). He has eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at McClenny Funeral Service
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Green Mountain Baptist church 6751 Porters Rd. Esmont, VA 22937 and Grand United Order of Oddfellows 7444, 7395 Porters Rd. Esmont, VA 22937
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the New Green Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Lloyd Feggans, Officiating and Pastor Margo Bruce Eulogist.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 21, 2021.