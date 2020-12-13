Menu
Benjamin Franklin "Frankie" Paige Jr.
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
600 Henry Avenue
Charlottesville, VA
Benjamin Franklin "Frankie" Paige Jr.

December 9, 2020

Benjamin Franklin "Frankie" Paige Jr., 66, of Esmont, Va., departed this world on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 to receive his wings and to be with the Lord.

The Rev. Paige was the Pastor of Sand Road Baptist Church, Esmont, Va. He was a member of the Five Boys of Zion, Scottsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Army National Guard (Ret.) PACEM, Grand United Order of Odd Fellows 7444, Associate Minister of New Green Mountain Baptist Church and Executive Director of the Esmont Community Churches.

He was preceded in death by his brother, the Rev. John Rowland Paige and his sister, Sis. Muriel "Miki" Lorraine Paige.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, his parents, Benjamin F. and Lorraine Bolden Paige; and his wife, Sherice; a sister, Myra Turner (Antony); sons, Benjamin Paige III (Shelia), Christopher Paige and Adam Paige and daughters, Sherikka Cowan-Paige, Kacey High (Niq), and Taylor Paige; 19 grandchildren; two aunts, Muriel Carty (Joseph), Alver Bolden and a host of other beloved relatives, cousins and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at New Green Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Douglas Bush officiating.

Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at mcclennyfuneralserviceinc.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
New Green Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
19 Entries
So sorry for your loss, Mr. and Mrs. Paige. I knew Ben from Albemarle, Upward Bound, and UVa. He was a good person and fierce fighter for justice. He will be missed.
Phylissa Mitchell
December 27, 2020
Death for him was his physical release, we have fond memories wrapped in loss and grief. From his Philadelphia Cousins
Leila Virginia Long & Melcenia Williams-Govens
December 16, 2020
Sherice, my deepest sympathy to you and your family I will keep you in my thoughts.L
Laurence Hugo
December 16, 2020
Public Many years ago I was privileged to get to know Ben Paige when I started to work at PACEM. He volunteered at PACEM and he deeply cared about finding ways to make sure our whole community was safe. He was practical, no nonsense with a great laugh and an amazing heart that he put out there. My heart goes out to his family as he was a truly special being who made the world a better place.
Sena Magill
December 15, 2020
2 Timothy 4:7-8 7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. Rest In Peace cousin.
Francis W. Scott, Jr.
December 15, 2020
I'm Mary Paige's grandson, in Los Angeles. I'm sending comfort to you all, hoping you are coping well from your loss.
Wilson Williams
December 14, 2020
Thomas Ridenhour
December 14, 2020
Sherice, I know this is a sad time for you and your family but remember he is in the hands on the Lord Jesus Christ today. Bless you.
Peggy Kidd
December 14, 2020
Sherice, we are so sorry for Ben's death. He was a force in his role on PACEM, and we miss him so. It was an honor to be his friend. Heaven gets a forceful advisor and loving person.
Cliff and Beth Haury
December 14, 2020
My condolences to Sherice and the family at this time of your loss. My deepest sympathies.
Angela Daniel
December 14, 2020
We sorrow with you at the loss of a beloved father, grandfather, son, and loved one, but rejoice with you at the happy thought of eternal, perfected bliss in Heaven with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. - Praying for you.
Psalm 17:15 “ As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness:
I shall be satisfied, when I awake, with thy likeness.”
Sue Eastland
Friend
December 14, 2020
We are thinking of you with sincere sadness and heavy hearts.
Steve and Frances Mihlan
Family
December 14, 2020
Heather Ramsey
December 14, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I read the obituary today, saw Ben's name, and I didn't want to believe it. We worked many years together at Jaunt before I retired from there in 2017. He was as great of a co-worker as there could be. He was a very, very valuable component to the outstanding success of Jaunt. I always loved being around him, always interested in what he had to say, and I will never forget Ben.
David Dennis
Coworker
December 13, 2020
Sherice, I was so sad to see Bens obituary. I know your heart is broken right now. Ben was such a light over the years as he served PACEM and Gods people. May Gods peace enfold you and the family as you walk through this valley. Prayers of peace and comfort to you, Adriana
Adriana Nicholson
December 13, 2020
Thinking of you at this time. Your son was such an inspiration to so many people and continuously was about God´s work. He will be missed by so many people who he touched lives. I know at this time there´s no words that can comfort you knowing it is such a great loss but take comfort in knowing that he has no more pain no more suffering he´s in the arms of Jesus. Ben and Reva Carr, class of 1973
Benjamin Carr
December 13, 2020
My condolences to the family. I knew him from school and stayed in touch with him over the years. May the Lord bless him to see Muriel and JR.
Johnny Bates
December 13, 2020
Ben was such an inspiration to me for all the years I spent at JAUNT. He was brilliant, incredibly dedicated and always a voice for compassion and reason. He set such a great example for everyone, including me. I am blessed to have had him in my life. To Ben’s family - thank you for sharing him for the greater good. My heart goes out to you. His memory will go on and on.
Donna Shaunesey
Coworker
December 13, 2020
To the Paige Family:
“Be not dismayed whate’er betide, God will take care of you.” The Turners are keeping you all in our prayers at this difficult time.
Michael and Rhonda Turner
Friend
December 12, 2020
