It is with a heavy heart that I read the obituary today, saw Ben's name, and I didn't want to believe it. We worked many years together at Jaunt before I retired from there in 2017. He was as great of a co-worker as there could be. He was a very, very valuable component to the outstanding success of Jaunt. I always loved being around him, always interested in what he had to say, and I will never forget Ben.

David Dennis Coworker December 13, 2020