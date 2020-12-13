Benjamin Franklin "Frankie" Paige Jr.
December 9, 2020
Benjamin Franklin "Frankie" Paige Jr., 66, of Esmont, Va., departed this world on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 to receive his wings and to be with the Lord.
The Rev. Paige was the Pastor of Sand Road Baptist Church, Esmont, Va. He was a member of the Five Boys of Zion, Scottsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Army National Guard (Ret.) PACEM, Grand United Order of Odd Fellows 7444, Associate Minister of New Green Mountain Baptist Church and Executive Director of the Esmont Community Churches.
He was preceded in death by his brother, the Rev. John Rowland Paige and his sister, Sis. Muriel "Miki" Lorraine Paige.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, his parents, Benjamin F. and Lorraine Bolden Paige; and his wife, Sherice; a sister, Myra Turner (Antony); sons, Benjamin Paige III (Shelia), Christopher Paige and Adam Paige and daughters, Sherikka Cowan-Paige, Kacey High (Niq), and Taylor Paige; 19 grandchildren; two aunts, Muriel Carty (Joseph), Alver Bolden and a host of other beloved relatives, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at New Green Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Douglas Bush officiating.
Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at mcclennyfuneralserviceinc.com
