Benjamin Mark Shumaker peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at age 70. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Tommy and Berta Shumaker; his brother, Tommy "Teddy" Shumaker; and his sister, Gladys Glass.
Benji was a dear friend and companion of Maude "Betty" Whorley.
Loving father of Jenise Ragland (Jase) and Brandy Johnson.
Proud grandfather of Chelsea Bernier (Tyler), Parker Shumaker (Samantha), Cody Johnson, and Liberty Johnson.
Great-grandfather of Easton Bernier, Charley Shumaker, and Penelope Bernier.
Brother to Donald Shumaker (Beth), Judy Meadows (Garland), and Patrick Shumaker (Dottie). Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
Benji will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his love that he had for his family, his love for hunting and being an outdoorsman, the travels that he had and beautiful, unique finds that he would bring back, and the legacy and love that he leaves behind for the landscaping business that he built. He was always known for being such a hard and devoted worker. He loved his work but would also do anything he could to help the ones he loved with anything they needed. A true loving and devoted family man. Benji was also known for the love he had for the Lord. You could always count on seeing him at church on Sundays. A faithful man of God who will be greatly missed by many.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Buckingham. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dunkum Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dunkum Funeral Home Inc.
3 Entries
RIP Benji! Condolences to your family and many friends!
Becky Padgett
Friend
December 31, 2021
Ben was a wonderful friend to my late husband. They were always into something. With deep sadness my condolence to the family.
Gloria M. Gregory-Hill
Friend
December 28, 2021
I´ve known Benji since school years and will dearly miss him. He was good natured with rarely an ill word about anyone, and if he did, you knew there was a solid reason.
If there was anything you needed, or he could help you with, he always would do his best to do so, or suggest someone he trusted to help you.
Benji was always a sweet well mannered gentleman. In High School he would pretend to tip a hat saying "Miss Carolyn", and continued even the last time I saw him years ago.
He and I enjoyed a good joke and he could with a straight face, tell some long winded real doozie stories, leaving you, or at least gullible me, wondering, only to tell you later in that encounter that he was just kidding while laughing with you about it.
Benjii will be Forever Respected, Loved, and Missed by me, and all who knew him. I have a permanent place in my heart for Benji and will never forget him.
My heart goes out to his Family, Friends, and his Special Friend/Travel Mate/and Companion in their loss of a wonderful dearman.
Rest in Peace Dear Benji.