Benjamin Shumaker



April 7, 1951 - December 21, 2021



Benjamin Mark Shumaker peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at age 70. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Tommy and Berta Shumaker; his brother, Tommy "Teddy" Shumaker; and his sister, Gladys Glass.



Benji was a dear friend and companion of Maude "Betty" Whorley.



Loving father of Jenise Ragland (Jase) and Brandy Johnson.



Proud grandfather of Chelsea Bernier (Tyler), Parker Shumaker (Samantha), Cody Johnson, and Liberty Johnson.



Great-grandfather of Easton Bernier, Charley Shumaker, and Penelope Bernier.



Brother to Donald Shumaker (Beth), Judy Meadows (Garland), and Patrick Shumaker (Dottie). Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.



Benji will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his love that he had for his family, his love for hunting and being an outdoorsman, the travels that he had and beautiful, unique finds that he would bring back, and the legacy and love that he leaves behind for the landscaping business that he built. He was always known for being such a hard and devoted worker. He loved his work but would also do anything he could to help the ones he loved with anything they needed. A true loving and devoted family man. Benji was also known for the love he had for the Lord. You could always count on seeing him at church on Sundays. A faithful man of God who will be greatly missed by many.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Buckingham. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.



Dunkum Funeral Home



Dillwyn, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 25, 2021.