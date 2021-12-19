Bernard Layfette Powell Sr.
May 9, 1926 - December 15, 2021
Bernard L. Powell Sr. was 95, when he passed peacefully away on Wednesday morning, December 15, 2021. He was born on Mother's Day, May 9, 1926, in Alberene, Virginia, to Layfette Bernard and Mary Stargell Powell. Bernard was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Georgia Powell and his sisters, Lucille (Herbert) Mullins and Louise (Harry) Stone.
Bernard served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon leaving the Army he went to work at Ix's Textile in Charlottesville for over forty plus years.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Bobby) Allen of Scottsville and his son, B.L. (Melissa) of Scottsville. He is also survived by two grandsons, Phillip (Brandi) Allen and Barry (Stephanie) Powell; four great-grandchildren, Ryder, Charleston, Hatteras Allen and Madison Powell, and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends its sincere appreciation to the Veterans Charlottesville Home Based Primary Care Team. They took such good care of him over the past few years. (Dr. Joe Montoya, Cecelia, Beth White, Leslie, Christine, Susan, David and Linda.) He was cared for in the home by several ladies from the area that were kind and compassionate during the last few months. Thank you!! (Kathy, Jalynn and Michelle) Also thank you to Hospice of the Piedmont for being on board even though it was only for a few days.
In his younger days, his passion was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Then in his eighties he got a moped to ride. If you happened to be on Route 20, you might have gotten behind him. He enjoyed working on cars, especially his Model A that he restored. Our father had so many friends. He was kind, generous, and was always delivering small gifts to those he visited. He was a man of few words but when he talked you listened and he had a funny sense of humor.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Scottsville Cemetery by Pastor Randy Golladay.
A reception at Scottsville Baptist Church on Harrison St. will be held following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scottsville Volunteer Fire Dept., Santa Fund, SPCA of Charlottesville, Hospice of the Piedmont, or a charity of your choice
.
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home of Scottsville is handling the arrangements.
