Bernice Chapman Mitchell
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
117 West St
Louisa, VA
Bernice Chapman Mitchell

February 28, 1930 - June 3, 2021

Bernice Chapman Mitchell, 91, entered glory on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her home in Keswick, Va. Born on February 28, 1930, the eldest daughter of Alexander and Elizabeth Dickerson Chapman, faithful, lifelong member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Keswick, Va., where she served in numerous leadership capacities. She was Past President of the Women's Auxiliary, Piedmont District Baptist Association; member of the Ministers, Deacons and Layman's Union; Deacon and Deaconess Council; VA Baptist State Convention; Habitat for Humanity; Red Hat Ladies, East Rivanna Fire Department Women's Aux.; and Past Worthy Matron of the Monticello Chapter No. 43, Order of Eastern Star, Prince Hall Affiliate.

Bernice was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth Brown Mitchell; parents and siblings, Rudolph, Lawrence, James and Earnly Chapman, Gertrude Jones and Alice Arnette. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Colette (Cecil) Thompson and Carolyn (Michael) Dillard; four grandchildren, Ryan Thompson, Kimberly (Le'Tron) Hall, Alexandra and Kenneth Dillard; sister, Alberta Mahanes; godchildren, Kenniece Brown and Ramona Chapman; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of relatives and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc, 117 West Street, Louisa, Va., with a walk thru viewing at the Funeral Home, Friday, June 11, 2021, 4 p.m. Family and friends night from 6 until 8 p.m. Homegoing Service at the Funeral Home, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. The Rev Kelvin Hawkins, officiant, the Rev Carolyn Dillard, Eulogist. Public viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 802 Zion Hill Road, Keswick, VA 22947. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com. Click this link to view additional details about Bernice Elizabeth Chapman's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/bernice-elizabeth-chapman-mitchell.

D.D. Watson Mortician,Inc.

117 West Street, Louisa, VA 23093

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 9, 2021.
Sending my condolences to the family. May God be with you during these difficult days ahead. Mrs. Mitchell was a beautiful, kind hearted lady. I remember her from years ago. God bless
Vickie Kathleen Fuller
June 16, 2021
Truly a child of the king has returned home to be with her lord for eternity. A long time pillar in the "church community "always a smile and a kind word, she left a mark on my life and I´m forever grateful!!! Rest now my friend, receive your reward, for a life well lived ! Sympathies and prayers to her family and loved ones, her spirit lives on forever...
Thelma Whiting
Friend
June 12, 2021
My condolences go out to Colette and Carolyn (Pastor Dillard), and your families. Your mother was a jewel. Always an example of Christian grace and class. She will be truly missed. Samuel "Sammy" Gatewood
Samuel Gatewood
June 11, 2021
To the family: you all have my deepest sympathies. Mrs. Mitchell was a sweet kind person. No matter where you see her. She spoke, give a hug and a kiss on your cheek. I am going to truly miss her whenever I come to Zion Hill. Her spirit will be in my heart. Now she is with her husband in heaven.
Ruth Williams
Friend
June 10, 2021
"With deepest sympathy as you remember Mrs. Mitchell" Lovely Lady! We are keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers." Love, Alice & Carol Hill
Alice Hill
Friend
June 9, 2021
Lyle and I send our deepest condolences to the family of this truly beautiful, elegant and kind lady. Every time I saw her beautiful smile, I felt joy. May she forever rest in peace. I'm sure that Heaven will be even more stylish and lovely with her arrival. Love, Lyle & Leontyne Peck
Leontyne G Peck
Friend
June 9, 2021
Your mother, a beautiful flower, a loving and kind child of God. Absolutely beautiful in so many ways, a worker bee while here on earth, a grand legacy she has left for her family. Praying that you will find strength, comfort, peace and love in God's Words and His design for us all. May you find joy in your beautiful memories of your Mother. Love you all.
Alonzo & Dawn Johnson
June 9, 2021
