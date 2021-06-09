Bernice Chapman Mitchell
February 28, 1930 - June 3, 2021
Bernice Chapman Mitchell, 91, entered glory on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her home in Keswick, Va. Born on February 28, 1930, the eldest daughter of Alexander and Elizabeth Dickerson Chapman, faithful, lifelong member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Keswick, Va., where she served in numerous leadership capacities. She was Past President of the Women's Auxiliary, Piedmont District Baptist Association; member of the Ministers, Deacons and Layman's Union; Deacon and Deaconess Council; VA Baptist State Convention; Habitat for Humanity
; Red Hat Ladies, East Rivanna Fire Department Women's Aux.; and Past Worthy Matron of the Monticello Chapter No. 43, Order of Eastern Star, Prince Hall Affiliate.
Bernice was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth Brown Mitchell; parents and siblings, Rudolph, Lawrence, James and Earnly Chapman, Gertrude Jones and Alice Arnette. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Colette (Cecil) Thompson and Carolyn (Michael) Dillard; four grandchildren, Ryan Thompson, Kimberly (Le'Tron) Hall, Alexandra and Kenneth Dillard; sister, Alberta Mahanes; godchildren, Kenniece Brown and Ramona Chapman; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc, 117 West Street, Louisa, Va., with a walk thru viewing at the Funeral Home, Friday, June 11, 2021, 4 p.m. Family and friends night from 6 until 8 p.m. Homegoing Service at the Funeral Home, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. The Rev Kelvin Hawkins, officiant, the Rev Carolyn Dillard, Eulogist. Public viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 802 Zion Hill Road, Keswick, VA 22947. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com
. Click this link to view additional details about Bernice Elizabeth Chapman's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/bernice-elizabeth-chapman-mitchell
.
D.D. Watson Mortician,Inc.
117 West Street, Louisa, VA 23093
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 9, 2021.