Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bertha Gale Jones Redford
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
Bertha Gale (Lamb) Jones Redford

Bertha Gale (Lamb) Jones Redford, 92, of Zion Crossroads, Va., died peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Bertha was born on June 9, 1928, in Charlottesville, Va., to Champ Y. Lamb and Fannie Estelle Gibson Lamb. She married John Edward Jones in October 1946 and they raised three children together until Johnny's passing in 1964. She then married Aubrey I. Redford in August 1969 who passed in 1993.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronnie Jones and his wife, Sarah; and Bertha's siblings, Herbert Lamb, Lilly Lloyd, Sadie Lloyd, Christine Bourne, James Lamb, Earl Lamb, Erma Lloyd and Lewis Lamb.

Remaining to cherish her memory are daughters, Teresa Gail Walker and her husband, Basil, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Jill Jones Whitley and her husband, Christopher, of Zion Crossroads, Va. In addition and precious to Bertha are her grandchildren, Keith Jones (Darla), Angie Burris (Alton), Phillip Davis, Nicholas Whitley (Janet), Jacob Whitley (Sarah) and Elizabeth Whitley (Will); ten great-grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Bertha was fiercely dedicated to her family and her faith. A lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church in Zion Crossroads, she spent many years leading the youth group and singing in the choir.

The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Peace for the tender loving care over the past several years in addition to Tina Rutt, NP for her expert medical care.

Viewing is available at Preddy's Funeral Home in Gordonsville from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021. A graveside service which allows for social distancing will be held at Zion United Methodist Church, in Troy, on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1674 Zion Rd., Troy, VA 22974.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA
Mar
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Zion United Methodist Church, in Troy
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry to hear about Aunt Bertha. She was a beautiful kind person.
Cathy Lamb
May 14, 2021
The Zion Church family remembers Bertha with love and lift continued prayers for her family.
Deborah Koontz
March 15, 2021
Dear Gail and Basil, I am deeply saddened by your loss. My prayers. thoughts, and hugs are with you and your family...
Lorraine and Cayman
March 11, 2021
I remember Bertha's beautiful smile and her friendship. Gail, I am so sorry.
Betsy Watson
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results