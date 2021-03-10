Bertha Gale (Lamb) Jones RedfordBertha Gale (Lamb) Jones Redford, 92, of Zion Crossroads, Va., died peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, March 6, 2021.Bertha was born on June 9, 1928, in Charlottesville, Va., to Champ Y. Lamb and Fannie Estelle Gibson Lamb. She married John Edward Jones in October 1946 and they raised three children together until Johnny's passing in 1964. She then married Aubrey I. Redford in August 1969 who passed in 1993.Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronnie Jones and his wife, Sarah; and Bertha's siblings, Herbert Lamb, Lilly Lloyd, Sadie Lloyd, Christine Bourne, James Lamb, Earl Lamb, Erma Lloyd and Lewis Lamb.Remaining to cherish her memory are daughters, Teresa Gail Walker and her husband, Basil, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Jill Jones Whitley and her husband, Christopher, of Zion Crossroads, Va. In addition and precious to Bertha are her grandchildren, Keith Jones (Darla), Angie Burris (Alton), Phillip Davis, Nicholas Whitley (Janet), Jacob Whitley (Sarah) and Elizabeth Whitley (Will); ten great-grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.Bertha was fiercely dedicated to her family and her faith. A lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church in Zion Crossroads, she spent many years leading the youth group and singing in the choir.The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Peace for the tender loving care over the past several years in addition to Tina Rutt, NP for her expert medical care.Viewing is available at Preddy's Funeral Home in Gordonsville from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021. A graveside service which allows for social distancing will be held at Zion United Methodist Church, in Troy, on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1674 Zion Rd., Troy, VA 22974.